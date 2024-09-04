A 70-year-old Bartlett man was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian after police said he struck a woman in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.

Bartlett police officials said the 76-year-old woman was struck in the intersection of South Appletree Lane and Struckman Boulevard.

She was transported to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Bruce D. Chambers was cited when he struck the woman while attempting to make a left turn onto South Appletree from Struckman. His next court date is slated for Oct. 21.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240903/news/bartlett-man-cited-after-striking-pedestrian-in-crosswalk/