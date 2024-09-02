Chicago man charged after ‘road-rage’ shooting in DuPage County

A 24-year-old Chicago man was ordered to remain in custody at the DuPage County jail while awaiting trial in connection with what authorities described as a road rage shooting Saturday night near Darien.

Nicholas Ortiz, of the 5200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Sunday that Ortiz was driving a 2023 Kia Telluride north on I-55 near Cass Avenue at about 7:23 p.m. Saturday when a 2022 Kia Sorento merged into his lane.

Ortiz, prosecutors say, veered onto the shoulder to avoid a crash, then pulled up behind the other vehicle and fired three gunshots through his own windshield, striking the other vehicle twice.

After the shooting, the victim exited the interstate in Burr Ridge, where Ortiz continued to follow him, authorities allege. Ortiz then called 911 and reported that the driver of the other vehicle had tried to run him off the road.

Burr Ridge police stopped both drivers at County Line Road and I-55, where authorities say officers found a loaded Glock 43 handgun under a backpack on the passenger seat of Ortiz’s vehicle.

“In addition to allegedly shooting at another motorist, Mr. Ortiz’s alleged actions not only endangered the life of the victim as well as his own life, but also the lives of the motoring public,” DuPage County State’s Robert Berlin said in an announcement of the arrest Sunday. “Thankfully, no one was injured or worse, as a result of Mr. Ortiz’s alleged actions.”

Ortiz’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23, in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.

