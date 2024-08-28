Bartlett police arrested an Elgin man Tuesday in connection with a shooting that caused damage to a home in early May.

Bradley Runyan, 29, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 2 a.m. May 6, officers responded to a report of criminal damage to property on the 100 block of Ruzich Drive in Bartlett.

Following an investigation, Bartlett police accused of Runyan of firing multiple shots into the front of the home, damaging its door and siding, while involved in an ongoing dispute with the owner. No one was injured.

A pretrial detention hearing was scheduled Wednesday at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, but Bartlett police could not immediately report its outcome.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240828/news/man-accused-of-firing-shots-at-bartlett-house-in-may-arrested-in-elgin/