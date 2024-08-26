A Harvey man accused of fleeing from Villa Park police in a stolen car has pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual criminal.

Michael Ducksworth, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to DuPage County court records.

Authorities said a Villa Park officer checked the license plate of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 26, 2023, and found it had been stolen in Harvey. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but Ducksworth drove off.

Authorities said he had a gun with five bullets in a magazine and several grams of cocaine. Ducksworth was on parole for a 2020 conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Ducksworth has to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for 1½ years he spent awaiting trial in the DuPage County jail.

Other charges, including possession of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and illegal possession of a controlled substance, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240821/crime/man-who-fled-police-in-villa-park-sentenced-to-eight-years-in-prison/