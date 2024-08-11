West Suburban Community Pantry volunteers offer tutoring to students in need

Members of the West Suburban Community Pantry’s junior board have spent part of their summer vacation giving back to their neighbors by volunteering as tutors.

The tutoring program came after consistent requests for academic support from parents being served by the pantry, as well as from local school social workers citing statistics that show children participating in government programs for nourishment were often falling behind in their academic pursuits, said Nancy Chatterjee, the pantry’s support services coordinator.

Fifteen tutors were trained and have provided services to students from elementary through high school every other Saturday at the Woodridge Public Library since May.