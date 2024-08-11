Two dead, one severely wounded after violence in Woodridge

Woodridge police on Saturday were investigating the deaths of two men in a townhouse the night before.

A third man with a gunshot wound, who is believed to be the shooter, was taken to a hospital and isn’t expected to survive, Police Chief Thomas Stefanson said.

Police went to the home on the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday after receiving 911 calls from neighbors. Two men were found fatally shot at the home, Stefanson said.

A woman and two young children escaped unharmed, Stefanson said. Another adult suffered minor injuries and was found hiding in a common area, he said.

That injured person and the suspected gunman were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The person with minor injuries was treated and released, Stefanson said.

A handgun believed to be the weapon used in the attacks was recovered, police said.

Autopsies on the two men found dead in the townhouse were conducted Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results weren’t available.

Although the shooter’s motive remained elusive, the violence wasn’t random and the public isn’t in danger, Stefanson said Saturday.