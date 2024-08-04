Don’t forget the bug spray: 2nd West Nile virus case of 2024 found in DuPage

DuPage County public health experts are urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid mosquito bites after the county’s first 2024 human West Nile virus case was reported.

A Villa Park resident in their 20s contracted the disease in early July, the department said Friday.

“With a continued rise in recent weeks in mosquito batches testing positive for the presence of West Nile virus, DCHD (DuPage County Health Department) is encouraging residents to stay safe outdoors by protecting themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting” the virus, officials said.

The state’s first human case of the year involved a suburban Cook County resident in their 60s and was announced July 17.

Precautions include: draining standing water on your property and keep bird baths and pet water dishes clean, using an insect repellent with DEET when outside, wearing long pants and shirts and shoes outdoors, being vigilant at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are swarming.

While most people may not suffer any ill effects from the virus, about 20% will develop symptoms. Those include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash.

More serious complications such as encephalitis or meningitis, which can involve inflammation of the brain, occur in less than 1% of people who are infected.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240803/news/dont-forget-the-bug-spray-2nd-west-nile-virus-case-of-2024-found-in-dupage/