How to apply for vacant College of DuPage board seat

The College of DuPage board will appoint a new member to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Trustee Heidi Holan.

Holan, who most recently served as vice chair, stepped down because she is moving out of the district.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are truly grateful for the hard work and dedication of Heidi Holan to College of DuPage, our students and District 502,” board Chair Christine Fenne said in a statement. “We wish Heidi and her family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Holan was appointed to the board in 2019. The remaining board members must name her replacement, who will serve until the next general election in April 2025.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and an Illinois Community College District 502 resident for at least one year before the appointment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to kalinl@cod.edu by Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The board will determine which candidates will advance to the interview process. Those hopefuls will be notified that they must attend the board meeting on Aug. 22 for an in-person interview.