Elmhurst Park District might ask voters for funding to replace Wagner center

Elmhurst Park District officials next week will review the results of a voter survey as they weigh whether to ask taxpayers to fund the construction of a new Wagner Community Center and other potential projects.

To place a referendum question on November election ballots, the park board must adopt a resolution no later than Aug. 19.

After collecting responses from more than 1,000 registered voters, a research firm will present the findings to board members during their meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The district developed its “Elevate Elmhurst Parks” plan after gathering community input. The proposed projects include building a Wilder Park band shell, installing year-round, heated restroom buildings at four sites and converting a grass field to artificial turf in Berens Park.

In addition, the district has proposed building a new Wagner Community Center with an indoor walking track; indoor courts for pickleball, basketball and volleyball; larger gymnastics and dance spaces; and more multipurpose rooms.

