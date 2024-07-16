July 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Elmhurst Park District might ask voters for funding to replace Wagner center

By Daily Herald Media Group

Elmhurst Park District officials next week will review the results of a voter survey as they weigh whether to ask taxpayers to fund the construction of a new Wagner Community Center and other potential projects. (David Toney)

Elmhurst Park District officials next week will review the results of a voter survey as they weigh whether to ask taxpayers to fund the construction of a new Wagner Community Center and other potential projects.

To place a referendum question on November election ballots, the park board must adopt a resolution no later than Aug. 19.

After collecting responses from more than 1,000 registered voters, a research firm will present the findings to board members during their meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The district developed its “Elevate Elmhurst Parks” plan after gathering community input. The proposed projects include building a Wilder Park band shell, installing year-round, heated restroom buildings at four sites and converting a grass field to artificial turf in Berens Park.

In addition, the district has proposed building a new Wagner Community Center with an indoor walking track; indoor courts for pickleball, basketball and volleyball; larger gymnastics and dance spaces; and more multipurpose rooms.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240716/local-politics/elmhurst-park-district-might-ask-voters-for-funding-to-replace-wagner-center/

ElmhurstElmhurst Park District