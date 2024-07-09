Woodridge man accused of fleeing, eluding police following three high-speed pursuits: prosecutors

A motion was granted Monday to deny pre-trial release for a Woodridge man accused of fleeing from police at a high rate of speed on multiple occasions, prosecutors said.

Jason Wesley, 32, of the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Wesley was also detained for two prior violations of order of protection cases, authorities said.

About 11:41 p.m. July 6, Carol Stream police attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla near North Avenue and Schmale Road allegedly driven by Wesley. Police were familiar with Wesley and the car, as they knew the defendant had numerous outstanding arrest warrants for other offenses, authorities said.

When police positioned a squad car behind Wesley, he fled, reaching 109 mph in a 45-mph zone eastbound on North Avenue. Wesley allegedly drove erratically, narrowly missing other vehicles and passing vehicles on the shoulder, according to the release. Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

About 1 a.m. July 7, Wheaton police spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Wesley again fled. Police did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons.

Several hours later, about 4:57 a.m., Elmhurst and Villa Park police saw the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Wesley once again fled. Police pursued him for about 12 miles but terminated the pursuit near Busse Road and Central Road when Wesley’s vehicle allegedly reached speeds of about 114 mph, authorities said.

Several hours later, police learned that Wesley was staying at the Comfort Suites in Lombard. Lombard police found Wesley hiding in a vacant room and arrested him without incident. At the time of his arrest, Wesley was out on pre-trial release on multiple violations of an order of protection cases, according to the release.

“The allegations that a man with multiple active arrest warrants led police on three separate high-speed chases in one night are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin said in the release. “Mr. Wesley’s alleged actions demonstrate a continued disregard for public safety and the rule of law, which will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse, as a result of Mr. Wesley’s alleged actions.”

“Over the past few months, this individual has tormented an innocent victim by allegedly violating a court issued order of protection,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said in the release. “To magnify his criminal acts, it is alleged that Mr. Wesley would repeatedly flee from law enforcement in such a reckless manner that he regularly jeopardized the safety of our community. Through a coordinated law enforcement effort, this individual was taken into custody before he could cause grave injury to himself or someone else.”

Wesley’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5 for arraignment.