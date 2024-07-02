Downers Grove man admits to money laundering charge tied to prostitution investigation

A Downers Grove man was sentenced to two years probation after admitting guilt to money laundering allegations linked to reported prostitution at a Lombard hotel.

William Rybak, 56, of the 3200 block of Highland Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of money laundering ‒ $100,000 to $500,000, according to DuPage County court records.

In addition to probation, he was sentenced to 15 days in the Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program and 15 hours of community service.

Rybak was indicted in November 2019 on charges of money laundering and promoting prostitution.

The indictments alleged that between January 2017 and December 2018, Rybak deposited money into the bank accounts of three businesses, knowing it was derived from an illegal activity.

The prostitution charges alleged he obtained a room at a Lombard hotel, knowing it would be used for prostitution, and that he profited by providing the methods of communication, organization and payment.

The two counts of promoting prostitution were dismissed Friday as part of the plea agreement.