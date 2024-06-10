College of DuPage board appoints interim president

College of DuPage trustees have named an interim leader to take the administrative reins of the Glen Ellyn-based school after the retirement of current President Brian Caputo.

The COD board chose Christine Hammond as the college’s interim president through a national search process. She’s expected to remain at the helm of the state’s largest community college until the selection of the next permanent president.

Trustees agreed to spend up to $435,000 on a contract with The Registry, a firm that helps fill interim executive positions in higher education, for the appointment of a COD interim president starting July 1 to no later than June 30, 2025.

Hammond previously served as president of Mid Michigan College for six years until her retirement in June 2020.

The board is “looking forward to working with her as well as the entire college community as we transition into this new era,” Chair Christine Fenne said.

Trustees expect the hiring of an executive search firm and the formation of a presidential search committee in the coming months.

“As we prepare to launch a national search for the College’s next president, it is important to establish stable interim leadership to sustain the continued operations of the institution,” Fenne said in a written statement released by the college.

“Dr. Hammond’s range of experience, proven leadership and dedication to higher education will help ensure continuity of service and support for the success of our students as well as faculty and staff.”

Caputo is retiring after five years in the president’s office. During his tenure, the college expanded dual-credit programs with high schools, rolled out diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and approved a four-year contract with full-time faculty members.

At Mid Michigan, Hammond expanded student services with the creation of the centers for veterans and career development. Hammond is credited with strengthening ties between the community college and regional manufacturing and economic development groups, according to COD’s announcement. Hammond also worked to revitalize Mid Michigan’s Harrison campus through a major renovation project.

Post-retirement, Hammond has held two interim leadership positions. She’s a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation agency.

Hammond earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Thiel College, a master of arts degree in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Michigan State University.

