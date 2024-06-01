Bonnie Pigram spoke about her son, Isaac Goodlow III, at a news conference in February. Goodlow was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers. (Paul Valade)

A 911 call that preceded the Feb. 3 shooting death of Village Brook Apartment resident Isaac Goodlow III by Carol Stream police has been released.

An audio recording was reported by Fox 32 News and ABC 7 of a call which Fox 32 stated was believed to have been made by the sister of Goodlow’s girlfriend.

The caller tells the 911 operator that Goodlow’s girlfriend had a black eye and a “busted” lip but no weapons were involved.

Carol Stream police responded at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 to a reported domestic violence incident at the apartment at 260 E. St. Charles Road. After entering the apartment police shot and killed Goodlow, 30.

Sisters of Goodlow have filed a federal suit against the six officers involved and the police department, listing the officers as John Doe 1-6.

After a federal judge ordered the release of the officers involved, on May 24 the village released the names of officers Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt, Dan Koeller, and Sgt. Steve Cadle.

The 911 call is available to the public with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to DuPage Public Safety Communications (DU-COMM) at www.ducomm.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240601/news/911-call-preceding-goodlow-shooting-in-carol-stream-released/