Crest Hill man charged in Woodridge shooting death

A 22-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with shooting a man to death last week in Woodridge.

Gevon Anderson is charged with first-degree murder.

Anderson is accused of killing Ed Lewis, 22, about 8:40 p.m. on April 24.

Authorities found Lewis lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in the 2000 block of Country Club Drive in Woodridge.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, Lewis and Anderson had been in contact with several women via a messaging app. Anderson became upset about something Lewis said to the women about him, according to the petition, and confronted Lewis in Woodridge.

Witnesses pointed out where Anderson had run to after the shooting, and police determined he drove away in a black Nissan sedan.

Romeoville police pulled the vehicle over that night, and police searched Anderson’s home early the next day. They found multiple guns in the home, including two 9mm three-dimensional printed “ghost guns,” one of which was loaded, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that DNA found on spent shell casings at the shooting ties Anderson to the shooting. According to the petition, police found searches on Anderson’s phone for “Woodridge shooting,” “Woodridge police scanner” and “what happens when 6 officers come to your house.”

A judge Wednesday ordered Anderson to be detained while he awaits trial.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240501/crime/man-charged-in-woodridge-shooting-murder/