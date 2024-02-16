A Chicago couple has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2 million worth of merchandise from a Carol Stream retail distribution company.

His wife, Sara Garcia del Valle, 37, pleaded guilty to theft or unauthorized control - $100,000 to $500,000, a Class 1 felony. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation.

They must pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to 14 merchants, including $1.1 million to Victoria’s Secret, $241,000 to Michael Kors, $309,000 to Foot Locker/Champs and $293,613 to Express.

The couple lives on the 6400 block of South Loomis Avenue.

In August 2021, police began investigating high-value thefts from the Demar Logistics warehouse on Lies Road, focusing on Ramirez-Mendoza, who worked there.

While watching his home in September 2021, they saw a vehicle leave an alley near his house. Ramirez-Mendoza was driving. They pulled him over for a traffic violation and found nearly $9,000 worth of fragrances stolen from the Demar Logistics warehouse.

The other merchandise was found at the couple’s house and seven storage units they had rented.

Ramirez-Mendoza began working for Demar in April 2015. His job was moving delivery trucks from the loading dock to the front of the warehouse, where drivers would take the trucks to stores.

But Ramirez-Mendoza would stop in the parking lot and unload merchandise into his vehicle before bringing the truck to its driver, authorities said.

Ramirez-Mendoza must serve at least 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the two years he has spent in the DuPage County jail awaiting trial.

Garcia del Valle has to serve at least 50% of her jail sentence and received credit for 110 days she spent in jail.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240216/crime/couple-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-2-1-million-in-merchandise-from-carol-stream-distributor/