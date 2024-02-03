Carol Stream police officers responding to a report of domestic violence about 4:15 a.m. Saturday fatally shot a suspect, according to a social media post by the village.

Arriving at the apartment complex in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road, officers “encountered a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect,” the post read.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the post.

Police have not released his name pending family notification.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, according to the post.

The Public Integrity Team of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team is investigating the incident. The Public Integrity Team, which includes investigators from other DuPage County agencies and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, investigates all officer-involved shootings and deaths in DuPage County.

Carol Stream Police Department officials are reviewing information from the officers’ body-worn cameras as part of the investigation, according to the post.

That footage will be released in coordination with the state’s attorney.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240203/news/carol-stream-police-fatally-shoot-domestic-violence-suspect/