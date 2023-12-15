Three hurt in late night Glendale Heights house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire late Thursday night in Glendale Heights.

Glenside Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Davine Drive just after 10 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke and flames showing.

Four residents escaped from the two-story, single-family home, but one suffered burns and smoke inhalation when they tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze. Another resident suffered smoke inhalation. They were both transported to GlenOaks Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A third resident was transported for evaluation.

Fire Chief Rich Cassady said a fourth resident refused transport.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, fire officials said. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours total.

The fire appears to have started in a second-floor bedroom and spread to the roof of the home. Damage is estimated at roughly $30,000, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was deemed uninhabitable.

