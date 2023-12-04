Woman charged with murder in Oakbrook Terrace hotel shooting

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Saturday night at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel.

One count of first-degree murder was filed Monday morning against Latrice T. Phillips, 51, of the 1400 block of Normantown Road in Naperville, according to DuPage County court records.

She is charged with killing 33-year-old Calvin Truit III, whose address was not immediately known.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane.

Oakbrook Terrace police and departments from surrounding areas responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to the Hilton Suites after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police said Sunday they had taken a person of interest into custody.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

