James “Pate” Philip Jr., a Republican icon in DuPage County for decades, died Tuesday at his home in Elmhurst, his stepson Randy Ramey said. He was 93.

Philip was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1966.

He was then elected to the Illinois Senate in 1975 and served as Republican leader from 1981 to 1993 when he was elected Senate President. He served as president until 2003, making him the longest serving Republican President in Illinois Senate history.

Philip is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy, stepsons Randy and Kevin Ramey, daughter Cindi Wallace and son Jase Philip, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231122/longtime-dupage-county-republican-leader-james-pate-philip-jr-dies