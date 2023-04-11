Downers Grove Historical Society unveils Founders Day lineup

The Downers Grove Historical Society, in partnership with the Downers Grove Museum, has planned a week’s worth of entertainment and family-friendly educational events during this year’s Founders Day celebrations from April 29 to May 6.

Whether you enjoy local history, golf, biking or walking, there is something for everyone, a news release stated. Most events are free.

On April 29, enjoy “Farm to Table: Heirloom Gardening” at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. You also can play in the Pine Hollow Golf Tournament starting at 11 a.m. at the historic Belmont Golf Club, 2420 Haddow Ave. Then, at 3:30 p.m. the same day, the recently renamed Belmont Golf Club will be honored as the 2023 Historic Site of the Year.

Celebrate the historic Tivoli Theatre and its owners at 6 p.m. May 2, at the Tivoli, 5021 Highland Ave. Owners Willis and Shirley Johnson will be honored as the 2023 Downers Grove Historical Society Historians of the Year, followed by the premiere screening of “History Happens Here: The Tivoli Theatre,” a documentary about the Johnson family. Tickets are free for Downers Grove Historical Society members and cost $5 for nonmembers. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

At 6:30 p.m. May 3, learn about creating a sustainable life when the Downers Grove Public Library hosts local homesteaders who will discuss “Homesteading in the Burbs.” Stop by Alter Brewing, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., at 6:30 p.m. May 4 to attend “Our Precious Grove” for a chance to learn strategies to protect local oak trees, presented by Friends of the Edwards House and Pierce Downer Heritage Alliance.

On Founders Day, May 6, the Historical Society will honor Abigail Root as the 2023 Founder of the Year at a graveside ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in the Main Street Cemetery. Root was one of the early pioneer wives and mothers who helped carve out the community of Downers Grove. She was a farmer in her own right, tending the farm during her husband’s absence during the Civil War and after his death. She also will be honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution; Root’s father fought for American independence in the Revolutionary War.

Multiple activities are planned May 6. Join the Lyman Woods Wildflower Walk for a hike in Lyman Woods, or get moving with the Windy City Walkers for Walk the Grove, a self-guided 5K or 10K walk starting at 9 a.m. at the museum. Or, if you would rather bike, show up at 9:30 a.m. at Fishel Park for the Family Bike Ride. Both the walks and the bike ride will go past historic sites in Downers Grove, and will finish at the Main Street Cemetery in time to honor Abigail Root at 11:30 a.m.

Rounding out the May 6 activities, the Downers Grove Museum will host Country in the Park on the museum campus from noon to 3 p.m. It offers a petting zoo, educational booths, live Civil War-era music and historic games for children. All three museum campus buildings will be open that day.

Information about events and registration details can be found at www.DGHistory.org.