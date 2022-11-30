Holidays happenings abound in Downers Grove, Westmont

Whether seeking Santa or getting ready to sit back and enjoy holiday music, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the beauty and magic of the season. Check out this listing of events in Downers Grove, Westmont and surrounding communities.

Darien

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Christmas Community Celebration at the Darien Historical Society, 7422 S. Cass Ave. Get into the spirit of the holidays with community carolers and a Christmas tree lighting, shop the craft sale and enjoy a visit from Santa. More information at Darienilhistory.org.

5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Swedish Festival of Lights/Santa Lucia Festival at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 725 W. 75th St. Celebrate Santa Lucia. After the program there will be a traditional Swedish smorgasbord. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $7 for ages 5-12. Children 4 and younger can eat free. There is a family ticket for $45. To reserve a seat, call 630-323-3161 or visit lordoflifedarien.org.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Classic holiday movie at Indian Prairie Public Library, 401 Plainfield Road. Watch the classic movie “Holiday Inn” on the big screen complete with popcorn from the library’s Foundation & Friends. Register for this free event at ippl.libcal.com.

Downers Grove

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Kingsley PTA 58 Pancake Breakfast & Holiday Shop, Kingsley School, 6509 Powell St. Enjoy a stack of pancakes, visit with Santa and check out the holiday gift shop. Bring new or gently used winter gear for the school’s winter gear drive and receive a raffle ticket for each item donated. Purchase your tickets in advance – $8 for guests ages 16 and older and $5 for children ages 5-15. Children 4 and younger eat free. Ticket prices increase at the door. Visit Kingsleypta.org for more information.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. St. Joseph Parish Christmas Marketplace, 4801 Main St. Find handmade gifts, crafts and baked goods. There will be an adults only marketplace from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, including an ugly sweater contest, adult beverages and food. Visit St.josephdg.org for information.

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Breakfast with Santa at Faith United Methodist Church, 432 59th St. Downers Grove. Have a serving of pancakes with Santa and enjoy crafts and holiday music. Visit Faithchurchdg.org for more information.

Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, in downtown Downers Grove enjoy a merry atmosphere with the opportunity to visit with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. at the corner of Curtiss and Main streets. Hear holiday songs performed by carolers on Saturday afternoons and join the Gingerbread Man Hunt at participating businesses in the downtown. Visit Downtowndg.org for details.

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Watch the movie “Home Alone” at The Tivoli Theater, 5021 Highland Ave. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sharing Connections. Tickets may be purchased in advance. See dglibrary.org for more information.

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Holiday Marker’s Market at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave. Featuring an array of vendors. Shop for everyone on your list and enjoy some sipping, too. Visit Alterbrewing.com for details.

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Holiday Treasures Concert at the Downers Grove Park District Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road. Downers Grove Music Club members perform holiday favorites including the return of the traditional singalong. The event is co-sponsored by the Downers Grove Library. Visit dglibrary.org to reserve a seat at the concert as space is limited.

3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Merry & Bright: A Victorian Christmas at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave. Learn about Victorian Christmas traditions, tour the holiday-decorated Victorian Blodgett House and enjoy a visit with Santa. Carolers dressed in Victorian-era costumes will perform. Visit dgparks.org for more information.

3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Holiday Painting Night at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave. Create painted crafts to go with your craft brews for an additional fee. Crafts available while supplies last. For more information, visit Alterbrewing.com.

Lisle

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Once Upon a Christmas at The Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. Includes Santa Parade, tree lighting, hot chocolate and hot apple cider, as well as food trucks with items available for purchase. Visit museumsatlislestation.org for details.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Take Note Holiday Concert at Lisle Senior High School Auditorium, 1800 Short St. The vocal group Take Note performs festive and familiar songs of the season and there will be a few singalongs. Tickets are $10 a person and available online through the Lisle Park District at lisleparkdistrict.org.

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, daily through Jan. 7. Walk through tree-lined trails surrounded by lights, colors and sound including new designs to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this festival. Go to Mortonarb.org to reserve tickets. Ticket prices range from $11 to $27 a person.

Oak Brook and Oak Brook Terrace

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Oh What Fun! Christmas Party at Christ Church Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road. This festive morning will include cookie decorating, crafts, a Christmas train, photo stations, music and community service projects. Registration encouraged. Visit Christchurch.us for details.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Holiday Fun at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center. The holiday fun kicks off with activities and a visit from Santa. Visit Oakbrookcenter.com for more information.

4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Pet Night with Santa at Oak Brook Center, 100 Oak Brook Center. Make a reservation for your pet to take a photo with Santa. Reservations can be booked online at Oakbrookcenter.com.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. CarolFest Christmas Concert at Christ Church Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road. Christ Church Chancel and Chamber Choirs will perform traditional carols, holiday classics and excerpts of Handel’s Messiah. Registration is required as seating is limited. The event also will be online. Visit Christchurch.us for details.

Stage productions of “Elf the Musical” and “A Christmas Carol” are on stage through the end of the year at Drury Lane Theater in Oak Brook Terrace. There are holiday dining events including Breakfast with Santa, Brunch with Santa and Holiday Afternoon Tea. For tickets to the shows or holiday events, visit drurylanetheatre.com.

Westmont

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Snow Much Fun in Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St. Enjoy an evening of fun with a chance to take selfies in Santa’s sleigh or inside a giant snow globe and even if there’s no snow visitors can slide down an inflatable slide for a nominal fee. There will be wagon rides around the park and a visit from the Green Valley Dog Sled Drivers and their rescue huskies. Free admission with some fees for activities. See hollydaysfestival.com for more information.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Westmont High School Band Craft Show at Westmont High School, 909 Oakwood Drive. This large craft show returns for its 32nd year with more than 100 booths of vendors offering handmade arts and crafts. Admission and parking is free. Visit hollydaysfestival.com for information.

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Holly Days Opening Ceremony & Frosty and Friends Parade in downtown Westmont. Watch the parade make its way through the streets of Westmont and after the celebration enjoy live entertainment, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and treats. There will be 17 downtown Westmont businesses participating with raffle prizes. Visit hollydaysfestival.com for details.

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Westmont Winter Ball at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook. Enjoy an evening with dinner, dancing, a silent auction and more. Ticket reservations required; $95 for single ticket and $180 for couples. Visit Westmontchamber.com for more information.