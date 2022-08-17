Familiar face assumes new role at St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic School

The new school year will bring with it a new principal for students at St. Mary of Gostyn.

But it won’t be an unfamiliar face greeting them as they come into the doors of the Downers Grove Catholic school.

Christine Kalal has been employed by St. Mary for more than two decades, holding positions as a teacher and most recently assistant principal. Now she will fill the shoes of Christopher Tiritilli, who left to take the helm as assistant principal of student services at Montini Catholic High School.

Kalal is excited to heed the call.

“I started working at St. Mary’s in August of 1999 as a math resource teacher for grades five through eight,” Kalal said. “Then I became an administrator under Principal Dolores Mielzynski. I asked to go back to the classroom. Then eight years ago, when we had a principal leave, I was asked to consider coming back into administration for just one year while we got the new principal transitioned. One year led into eight and a couple of those years within my time as an administrator I’ve also taught classes. If St. Mary’s asks me, I’m certainly going to do it.”

Her history with the school, located at 440 Prairie Ave., goes beyond her employment. Kalal also once walked the hallways as a student.

“I started at St. Mary’s in the middle of my sixth grade year and immediately felt welcomed by my classmates and teachers,” she said. “When I get together with my [former] classmates, we are constantly remembering funny things that happened and things the teachers said and did.”

Kalal calls herself “a proud alum.”

“St. Mary’s has always had a strong sense of community,” she said. “I remember my parents being involved in the school and parish because they wanted to help the community maintain its strength.”

She is excited to kick off her first year as principal.

“I look forward to moving the school forward with its rigorous curriculum, planning for the next phase of our STEAM lab that was launched this past school year, and the continued emphasis of the importance of Christ in our lives,” she said. “Our students are accustomed to serving others through both individual and class service projects. I’m proud that they recognize that it is their responsibility to take care of each other.”

Kalal knew at a young age that education was her calling.

“We had a huge chalkboard in our basement and I played school all the time,” she said.

The new school year begins Aug. 24, and Kalal is busier than ever preparing for the roughly 475 students set to come through the doors.

“Our school’s theme this year is ‘Be the Light’ and I look forward to seeing how our students and faculty show how they can illuminate each other as well as our neighbors in the community, especially those who need our support and prayers,” Kalal said.