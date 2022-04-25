Chicago man pleads guilty in 2019 Downers Grove carjacking

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in a case where a car was stolen from a pregnant woman in Downers Grove.

Daysman M. Washington-Davis could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison, according to the deal presented Monday in court. DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy will sentence him later this year.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Sullivan told Reidy that a woman was carjacked in the driveway of her Hawkins Street home on Dec. 13, 2019. Two males -- later identified as Emanuel Embry and Martavious Robinson -- allegedly took her Kia Sportage.

The woman’s boyfriend heard her screams. He followed the men in his Dodge Charger.

When the Sportage was stopped in traffic on 75th Street in Woodridge, the boyfriend walked up to the vehicle. Embry and Robinson got out. Embry ran off; Robinson allegedly stole the Charger.

Police determined that Washington-Davis picked up Embry at a nearby sewage treatment plant and went to an address in Bolingbrook. Sullivan said the boyfriend’s laptop computer, which had been in the Charger, was found at that address.

The Charger was found later that day at a Downers Grove hotel. Tests found Washingon-Davis’ DNA on the steering wheel and on a handgun that had been left in the Kia, Sullivan said. Phone company records indicate Washington-Davis’ cellphone was in the vicinity of I-355 and I-88 before the carjacking, she said.

As part of the plea agreement, charges against Washington-Davis in two other carjacking cases -- one in Warrenville, one in Downers Grove -- were dropped. In those cases, it was alleged Washington-Davis drove Embry and Robinson to the carjackings.

Robinson was on probation for robbery at the time. Embry was on probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. And Washington-Davis was out on bond on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Robinson, 19, and Embry, 22, are awaiting trial.

Two other men pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle for having the Charger when police found it at the hotel. Reginald Farr, 33, pleaded guilty in March, and Cordell Nickles, 21, pleaded guilty on April 18.

Robinson, Embry, Farr and Nickles are all from Chicago.

