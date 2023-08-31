August 31, 2023
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Marin Johnson, Glenbard West, volleyball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard West senior Marin Johnson

Name: Marin Johnson

School: Glenbard West, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Johnson helped lead Glenbard West to the championship of Wheaton North’s Blue and Gold Invitational, beating Benet in the championship match. Johnson was named to the all-tournament team. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Winning that tournament and beating a good team like Benet in the final, what does it do for this team’s confidence? What was the key to that victory?

Johnson: It was a really good win and it really boosted our confidence, but we also know that we have a long season ahead and we need to keep working. The key to our victory was how well we work as a team. When we were losing, we stayed positive and we didn’t get frustrated. I think that is what helped us secure the victory.

Welge: What are some other goals for the season?

Johnson: We accomplished one of our goals this past weekend by winning a tournament, which was fun to check off the list. Another one of our team goals is to make a run for state and a personal goal of mine is to become a better leader on and off the court.

Welge: How did you decide on your college commitment? Do you know what you’re going to major in?

Johnson: After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I decided on SEMO (Southeast Missouri State University) because of their great team chemistry, the amazing coaches, its location closer to home and I really liked the school itself. I am thinking about majoring in marketing or finance, but definitely something in business.

Welge: You’re obviously a great volleyball player. Did you ever play any other sports?

Johnson: I have played a few different sports, including soccer for a while when I was little, then I moved into more basketball for a few years and I tried track for a year, too.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete you like to watch or that you look up to?

Johnson: An athlete I have looked up to my entire life is Alex Morgan. What she has done for women’s sports and equality has always inspired me. I also like to watch college volleyball in class when I have some free time.

