Boys Track and Field: Hinsdale Central’s Bandukwala storms back to win 1,600

CHARLESTON – Hinsdale Central junior Aden Bandukwala followed the last-to-first philosophy on Saturday afternoon.
In the biggest individual race of his young career, Bandukwala turned into an out-of-this world performance on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
With 400 meters remaining, Bandukwala found himself in the wrong placing at the wrong time in the Class 3A state 1,600 finals – in last place, 12th.
However, the speedy Bandukwala had a desire to perform at a high level and a surprising burst to make waves in the Class 3A state track and field meet. Bandukwala turned into a race to remember with an amazing kick to overtake the rest of the field, clocking a first-place time to win the 1,600.
He recorded a personal record time of 4 minutes, 10.39 seconds to help the Red Devils finish in fourth place in the team standings with 37 points. Downers Grove North claimed sixth with 33 points.
Downers Grove North junior Caden Weber also ran a PR time of 4:12.63 for fourth place in the 1,600.
“We talked about a second wind before in the mile,” Bandukwala said. “The first 800 was pretty tough, but in this race, the first 1,200 felt pretty tough. The second wind came and I had nothing to lose and just didn’t look back. Going into it, I wanted to take it (later) but I wasn’t expecting to be so far back when I took it. It felt awesome. My teammates and coaches helped me so much coming off the 3,200 race today.
“I’m very happy with the effort in the two-mile, but I was feeling the effects of the race in the mile, so I was laying back and didn’t want to get mixed up and run too fast and just ran my own race. We made this whole plan and I followed it the whole day. I’m very happy with how I ran in the race.”
Bandukwala built off his third-place medal in the 3,200, a personal record time of 9:10.42 to notch two impressive state medals.
“I knew I had a greater goal and a good plan coming out of the 3,200,” he said.
Hinsdale Central senior Dan Watcke added to his legacy with his second state title in the 800-meter run, to go with a second-place showing last season in the event. Watcke blew away the field with a prolific showing, not getting pushed the entire race to post a state title time of 1:52.16 to nudge out Downers Grove North runner-up Ryan Eddington.
“I had that motivation from last year and we wanted to make a statement, especially after Friday’s 1,600 relay,” Watcke said. “The baton dropped, but it wasn’t our fault. I felt good in the first relay (on Saturday) and took it with 200 and made a decisive move and just went for it. It feels better winning. Last year I learned from it.
Hinsdale Central’s 3,200-meter relay team of seniors Michael Skora, Grant Miller, Kyle Doorhy and Watcke also captured a state title with a time of 7 minutes, 38.59. Downers Grove North placed second in the race, Lyons placed fifth and Downers Grove South claimed a seventh-place medal.
Skora said he realized the importance of setting up the final three legs with a solid opening leg.
“I knew I was going to get out hard because I knew there were a lot of good competitors and ended up getting the lead,” Skora said. “It feels amazing winning this. Running track and cross country for the last two years we’ve got a lot of second places at the state meet, so this feels great to final win one.”
Miller helped the keep the Red Devils in a good spot.
“I tried close the lead and put Kyle in a good position,” Miller said. “I’m really happy because it has been a long time coming for us.”
Doorhy maintained a strong showing in his leg to set up all-stater Watcke.
“I was really scared because I wanted to put Dan in a good position and just tried to stay close to the lead and made a good move with 300 to go,” Doorhy said.
Downers Grove North’s Vince Davero set a personal record in the triple jump for second place (14.43) despite missing part of the season with a stress fracture. Lyons senior Will DiSessa notched fourth in the triple jump (13.94).
“This year I just came out and tried to have fun after being out for two months with an injury,” Davero said. “It was a great experience. On Friday, I didn’t have my best day and didn’t qualify in the long jump. I came in today laser-focused and competed and popped my first jump. It felt great, and all my teammates were jumping around and I broke the school record. I’m now going to train all year long and push myself because I want to do this in college.”
Wheaton Warrenville South’s Amari Williams tallied a ninth-place medal in the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.76 seconds.
York finished solid in several relays, highlighted by Luke Mailander, Joey Valeski, Cash Langley and Leo Glennon earned second place in the 800 relays (1:27.07).
York’s 400-meter relay team made a strong push to take sixth in a time of 42.75 seconds, while the Dukes also took sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:21.79).
Benet sophomore Griffin Schneid added an eighth-place medal and Glenbard South’s Tim Jochum took ninth in the Class 2A 800-meter run.
Montini senior Jayden Leise made the most of the end of his season by collecting a third-place medal in the triple jump with a top mark of 13.20 meters.
“I didn’t PR but was really nervous because this was my first time, even though I went to indoor state,” Leise said. “I’m happy. I wish I got second. I just needed to work more on my breathing. It was really exciting.”