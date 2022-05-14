Boys Track and Field: Brody Marcet’s stunning discus throw helps lead Hinsdale Central to second in WSC Silver

LA GRANGE – Hinsdale Central’s Brody Marcet couldn’t shake two emotions following Friday’s West Suburban Silver Boys Conference track meet.
As a sophomore, Marcet entered the meet as a relative unknown. That’s because he hasn’t competed in track since seventh grade.
And swimming is his main sport.
But Friday’s performance in the discus might change a few things, especially after his stunning throw.
Marcet set a new personal mark, destroying his previous best by tossing a 142.50 to win the discus in the conference meet held in Western Springs. Overall, Oak Park-River Forest claimed first place with 230 points, nudging out Hinsdale Central (212.5). Downers Grove North (181), York (175), Glenbard West (148), Lyons (95.5) and Proviso West (74) rounded out the rest of the field.
Meanwhile, Marcet was one of the standout performers on a rare summer-like evening. Marcet admitted he was shocked by his top throw considering his experience level.
Marcet had an ear-to-ear smile along with a bewildered look, even well after his event was completed.
“Coming into this event, I threw 124-0, so to come out here with what I hit was shocking,” he said. “I’ve been throwing 130′s in practice this week, so I knew I definitely could hit a big number.
“I felt good getting to finals, then on my fifth throw, I just knew off my release. I saw it come down and then start floating in the air, going even farther than I thought it would land. I felt pretty good. It felt natural off my hand. I was shocked when they called out the results. I’m kind of still riding that high.”
Marcet, who has the build of a football player, credited his record-breaking effort to working with his father. He played water polo last year.
“My dad told me to get tighter and faster with my footwork,” he said. “That’s all I focused on, and it left my hand and that’s what happened. This (track) season has been great, taking a break from swimming and letting my mind take a break. This makes me feel good to be outside.”
Senior teammate Colby Revord is making a late-season push to add his name to his family’s illustrious track history. Both of his older sisters, McKenna and Reilly, were outstanding track and cross country athletes at Hinsdale Central and compete for Missouri’s women’s track team.
Colby Revord, also a Missouri recruit, relied on a late kick with just under 200 meters to pull out first place in the 1,600 run in a time of 4 minutes, 15.74 seconds, just beating York’s Ethan Summer (4:16.75). Revord, who missed all of last spring with an injury, also ran the anchor leg of Hinsdale Central’s 4x800 meter relay (8:04.82).
“This conference meet is always super competitive, so the goal was just to win,” Revord said. “I wanted to make sure I was in the race with a lap to go, and am confident in my kick. I was feeling good, but starting to hurt with 500 to go. I knew I had to make a definitive move. Ethan is such a great athlete. I made a move on the backstretch, about with 250 meters. I just tried to give it all I had.
“This is a huge confidence booster, and I’m really happy how everything’s going into play heading into sectionals, where it really matters.”
Downers Grove North just missed a top-two placing, but managed to close out the meet in style. Sophomore Vince Davero, a newcomer to the relay, closed with a strong kick to help his team win the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:26.20. Davero also added a first-place medal in the long jump (21-10), and took second in the triple jump (43-3).
“I was in second place but very close when I got the (baton),” Davero said. “My goal was to stay as close as I could to the York kid. I had to start going with about 120 meters. It was painful. My teammates told me to go get it and run my best. I was motivated to help them. This is my first year of high school track, came out here and had a lot of fun this season. The conference meet was amazing.”
Downers Grove North senior Sam Bowerman said he was happy with his showing in the triple jump. He won the event with a top mark of 44-8. He notched a personal record in the long jump to earn third place (21-3.5).
“I felt good, especially after last week since my mark was little iffy,” Bowerman said. “I was really happy, a good opportunity to hopefully get a personal record at sectionals in triple jump. I want to get on that (state) podium.”
Downers Grove North senior Roy Llewellyn, a Carleton College recruit, scored 10 key points for his team by winning the 3,200 (9:17.43) in decisive fashion. Hinsdale Central’s Michael Skora placed second in a time of 9:37.
“I really like to take things out fast,” Llewellyn said. “This wasn’t one of my top races, but I felt pretty good. I tried to stay sharp and dynamic, but all things considered, I raced well.”
Glenbard West sophomore Anthony Nitti managed second in the 800 (1:56.97), as Downers Grove North’s Ryan Eddington placed first (1:56.85).
“The race went out pretty fast, so I had to hold back some energy,” Nitti said. “On the second lap, I knew I had to push since the gap was increasing between me and the head pack. Once the 300 (mark) hit, I just started pushing and pushing and took off with 200 left.”