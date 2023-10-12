Boys soccer notes: Consistent Luca Davis closing in on Hinsdale Central’s single-season scoring record

Consistency is the main theme in Luca Davies’ stellar career.
The Hinsdale Central senior midfielder scored 19 goals last season.
His total for this season – 19 goals.
Davies equaled his goal tally from last season with a header in the first half in a 2-1 loss to Downers Grove North in West Suburban Conference Silver Division action on Tuesday night.
With the goal, Davies moved closer to the program’s single-season goal record of 24, which was set ty Jack Smithson in 2003. Davies is third all-time in goals scored with 38.
Hinsdale Central veteran coach Michael Wiggins would love to see Davies break the single-season mark. In all likelihood, the Red Devils (10-5-3, 3-3) would need an extended run of playoff games for Davies to make history. Hinsdale Central concludes the regular season on Thursday at Addison Trail.
They open the Class 3A playoffs against Hubbard in a Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal on Tuesday.
“Luca is climbing the all-time records in the program, and this is only his second and last year playing on varsity,” Wiggins said. “What he’s done in that short amount of time is nothing short of remarkable. Again, he came up in a big moment to put us ahead to start things off tonight. He’s done that multiple times over the last two years.”
Davies said his main focus is winning games, but he’s enjoyed his experience playing high school soccer for the Red Devils.
“I’m quite happy with this season,” Davies, said cracking a sly smile. “I’ve tried to improve each season.
Last season I had 19 goals, and now I have 19 again. I can see an upward track, so I’m very happy about that. To see myself improve statistically, I’m very happy about that.
“I just feel more confident on the ball. I feel I can take more players on and can take a shot when I want to. That’s what I’ve improved on.”
Hinsdale Central senior midfielder Ardit Abdullai said Davies is a team player with an exceptional skill set.
“Luca is a hard worker,” he said. “He’s a great guy and great player. He continues to work hard and all those goals he has scored, he has earned them because of his hard work. I love having him up top. He’s just a workhorse for our team.”
Davies said he can shift his focus toward helping the Red Devils string together wins in the playoffs.
“Right now, from a solid season after an early loss to Young, we’ve regrouped and had a good streak. We had a few issues, and have a few right now, but I think we will regroup and have to come into every game thinking it could be our last and have to play with 100% intensity and passion and play hard every second of every game.”
Downers Grove North-Downers Grove South set for rematch
Downers Grove North head into the playoffs with momentum following its comeback win over Hinsdale Central.
The Trojans face a familiar opponent in neighborhood rival Downers Grove South on Tuesday in a Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal. Downers Grove North (9-9-1, 2-4) defeated Downers Grove South 2-1 on Sept. 28.
Downers Grove North first-year coach Rafal Slomba said he expects a physical and intense playoff game.
“Starting Thursday, we have to start looking forward to Downers Grove South,” Slomba said. “Fortunately, we did play them in the regular season and did beat them, so they will come out that much hungrier. The last game atmosphere was absolutely amazing, so I expect this one will be double that. We have to work on some things that didn’t look so good against Hinsdale Central and then get ready for Tuesday.
Riverside-Brookfield riding big season from Diego Villegas
Riverside-Brookfield (7-9-1, 2-2 Metro Suburban) has won three of its last four games, including a 3-2 thriller at Wheaton Academy on Friday night in West Chicago. Junior midfielder Diego Villegas is a big factor in R-B’s late surge.
“Diego is a special player and great with the ball and has great vision,” R-B coach Ivek Halic said. “He has great ball control and makes his teammates better and knows when to go. Overall, you can’t ask for a more overall player, both offensively and defensively and he holds the midfield well. He has kept on improving since his freshman year. This year, he has continued to get better and should get better for his senior year.”
Villegas credited his teammates for helping his game take a big leap.
“I’ve been depending on my teammates, and whenever I get the ball they are talking and motivating me,” he said. “I know I have to work 10 times harder and be humble and keep on working if I want to play in college.”