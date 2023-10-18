Girls volleyball notes: St. Francis, with seven back from state champs, looking mighty scary as playoffs start

Defending Class 3A girls volleyball state champion St. Francis has quite a scary lineup for opponents – especially because it’s mid-October and time for the postseason.
The Spartans return seven of the 10 players who contributed to the 25-23, 25-23 championship victory over Nazareth. They also boast 10 seniors and three four-year varsity players – KK Dumpit, Anna Paquette and Shay McMillen, a Parkland commit who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.
And there’s 6-foot-3 standout junior and Wisconsin recruit Addy Horner.
“It’s nice to have most of the same people (back). It was a huge momentum boost for winning state and now we’re more focusing on the second season,” said Dumpit, who will play at Rockhurst. “I feel like having 10 seniors right off the bat already brings a lot of team chemistry because we see each other every day. But also it brings a lot of leadership and we’re all there for each other.”
Before the Spartans (27-8) enter postseason play as the No. 1 seed in their 3A St. Francis Sectional, they’ll be the ones receiving the scares. Their team bonding events include an annual trip to Sunny Acres Farm in West Chicago just before regionals to experience its haunted hayride.
“It’s kind of on a different scale than on the court but you’re trusting your teammates. It bonds us right before playoffs,” Horner said. “Some of the girls are super terrified so it’s fun to see them and see how some girls will go to the back and want the monsters near them and some girls get super scared and hide behind the coaches.”
Being defending state champions has its perks and challenges. The normally loud home matches certainly have increased in decibels.
“I feel like we have a lot more fans. It’s more energy and it’s more fun. More people come out to support us,” Paquette said.
“The difference between last year and this year was last year we were underdogs. This year we are fighting to stay alive every day,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said. “We’re the team everybody’s going after. It’s a mental struggle but we’ve worked a lot on mental toughness in practice and being in a pressure situation.”
The Spartans are 9-5 in three-set matches. Four losses are to 4A Marist, Mother McAuley, Joliet West and Barrington, one to 2A power IC Catholic Prep and three to out-of-state opponents at invites. Captains Dumpit, Paquette, Horner and senior Liv Basel have strived to jell the team with its new players while strengthening traditions.
“I think we learned (from 2022) that we know we can do it,” Basel said. “Up until postseason, we were good but not as good as we were in the postseason. We really kicked into high gear and showed we can do it if we really put our minds to it. We can play better than we think we can.”
Big improvements
Glenbard East seniors Hannah Meyer and Sophia Sommesi enjoyed the high-level competition at their final home Autumnfest Tournament Friday and Saturday. The 2002 All-Upstate Eight Conference Meyer and honorable mention Sommesi lead a veteran group that has helped the Rams (19-14) surpass last season’s record of 13-22.
“The younger players look up to our nine seniors and I know they will continue that next year. The girls know to provide a ton of energy that helps practice and games run smoother,” Meyer responded. “My role as a setter puts me in a leadership position already. However, I hope I have been a good role model to the younger players by showing them that putting in the extra time makes a difference.”
Both players cited stronger team bonds as a key factor in improvement. Sommesi, a 5-11 outside hitter, also has been an inspiration in battling a knee injury that has hampered her plans for playing college volleyball.
“I think the major difference from last year is our chemistry on and off the court. The team bonded great when first meeting each other and it shows on the court that we not only love volleyball but also the people we play with,” Sommesi responded. “I hope I have been a good role model. I think I helped by making personal friendships with every single one of the girls and it has let us trust each other. I know I was someone the team counted on not only to be there physically but mentally as well.”
Conference champions
Glenbard West (West Suburban Silver), Lemont (South Suburban), Riverside-Brookfield (Metro Suburban), Timothy Christian (Chicagoland Christian regular season and tournament) and Willowbrook (West Suburban Gold).