Abby Vander Wal powers Timothy Christian past Rosary: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Rosary 25-14, 25-19
Abby VanderWal had 10 kills and six digs, Leah DeBoer eight assists and Elizabeth Alex seven assists, three aces and three digs for the Trojans (8-3).
Benet d. Carmel 25-18, 25-10
Lynney Tarnow had 10 kills, Audrey Asleson seven kills, Elle Stiernagle 25 assists and three kills and Aniya Warren seven digs for the Redwings (6-1, 1-0).
Lemont d. Oak Forest 25-10, 25-22
Keira O’Donnell had 10 kills and nine digs, April Rice 12 assists and Jessica Rimbo 10 assists for Lemont (10-2, 2-0).
Wheaton Academy d. Bishop McNamara 28-26, 17-25, 25-11.
Wheaton Academy (6-1) defeated Bishop McNamara in its first conference match of the new Chicagoland Christian Conference.
Glenbard East d. South Elgin 25-4, 25-15
Sophia Sommesi had eight kills and three aces, Hannah Meyer 14 assists and three aces and Lauren Bradley eight digs and four aces for the Rams (8-5, 2-0 Upstate Eight).
Glenbard South d. Fenton 25-15, 25-18
Sofia Alcala had seven kills and six digs, Brooklynn Moore six kills, Mira Hines 13 assists and four digs and Nel Adamczyk seven digs and three aces for the Raiders (6-6, 2-0).
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 5, Proviso West 1
The Red Devils (4-1-1) won their fourth straight game, a stretch in which they have outscored opponents 18-2. Luca Davies tallied his sixth goal of the season and moved into a tie for seventh all time at Hinsdale Central in goals scored for a career.
Wheaton Academy 1, Hampshire 1
Alex Moncau scored a first half goal off an assist from Carlton McClure. The Warriors gave up a second half goal that ended up being the one that would tie the match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 3, Timothy Christian 2
Lizzie Scheidt won her match at No 2. singles and the Warriors won two doubles matches.