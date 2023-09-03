Willowbrook volleyball wins Willowbrook Invite: Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook Invite

Calli Kenny had 10 kills and nine assists, Hannah Kenny five kills 12 assists, Eliza Ramey five kills and Anna Marinier four digs as Willowbrook (8-0) beat Metea Valley 25-19, 25-13 to win the championship of the Willowbrook Invitational.

Willowbrook also beat West Chicago 25-17, 25-14 behind Hannah Kenny’s nine kills and 10 digs, beat Glenbard North 25-11, 25-16 behind Hannah Kenny’s six kills, six aces and 10 assists, Coal City behind Calli Kenny’s seven kills, six aces and six assists and Trinity 25-18, 25-10 behind Calli Kenny’s nine kills and seven assists.

Wheaton North

Mary Kate Whittington had 20 kills and seven digs, Halina Istanbouli 13 kills and 19 digs, Juju Fender 30 assists and Mackenzie Nettles 19 kills for the Falcons (4-8) at the Jacobs Tournament.

Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite

IC Catholic Prep beat Timothy Christian 25-18, 25-7 to win the championship of the Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite. In the semifinals Timothy beat Latin 25-12, 25-14 and ICCP beat St. Edward 25-5, 25-11.

Wheaton Academy Quad

Wheaton Academy beat Maine West 25-13, 22-25, 25-23 and Intrinsic Prep 25-5, 25-7 and lost to St. Laurence 25-11, 25-23 at the Wheaton Academy Quad.

BOYS SOCCER

Naperville North 5, Benet 2

Nick Nirtaut scored a goal assisted by Jack Wesley and Drew Fieldman scored a goal assisted by Brendan Bergnach for the Redwings (2-2-1) in a loss at the Best of the West Tournament.

Wheaton Academy 3, Downers Grove North 1

Alex Moncau assisted Wheaton Academy’s first two goals and scored the third, and Mason Brooke and Gabe Yoder also scored goals for the Warriors (2-3) in the final game of the St. Charles Invite.

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 156, Bishop McNamara 183

Owen Coniaris shot a 2-under par 35 to lead the Warriors at the Kankakee Elks Country Club. Joe Luchtenburg shot a 38, Henry Eldersveld shot 41 and Eddie Dykema shot 42.