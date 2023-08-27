Glenbard West volleyball tops Benet to win Wheaton invite:Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, August 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton North Invite

Glenbard East beat Benet 14-25, 25-15, 25-17 to win the championship of Wheaton North’s Blue and Gold Invite. York beat Buffalo Grove 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 for third place. Glenbard West beat Kaneland and York to reach the championship match.

Glenbard West’s Penelope Vilkama and Marin Johnson were named to the all-tournament team, as was Benet’s Abby Novak and Aniya Warren, York’s Jessie Trapp and Wheaton North’s Halina Istanbouli.

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 0, Bolingbrook 0

Benet played to a 0-0 draw against Bolingbrook. Redwings goalkeeper Drew Connell had seven saves in goal and the clean sheet.

St. Charles East 1, Wheaton Academy 0

Wheaton Academy was defeated by St. Charles East in the first game of the St. Charles Invite. East scored 14 minutes into the second half.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 4, Oswego 2

Benet 6, Wheaton Academy 0