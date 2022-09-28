Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 27: Wheaton North’s Paige Syswerda passes 1,000 career assists

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North d. Glenbard North 25-14, 25-9
Paige Syswerda had 23 assists, five digs and three kills, and became the first girl in Wheaton North program history to eclipse 1,000 career assists. Audrey Brcka added seven kills and five digs and Paige Amwoza 14 digs for the Falcons (16-8, 3-1). Mia Benson chipped in with six kills and Olivia Zamis seven kills.
Chicago Christian d. Timothy Christian 25-22, 25-17
Abby VanderWal had 11 kills, Sadie Orange four kills and five blocks and Sierra Rieger 19 assists for the Trojans (20-4, 2-1).
Montini d. Providence 25-5, 25-14
Jordan Heatherly had seven kills, nine digs and four aces, Izzie Evenson six kills and four digs, Sophia Boumans five digs and two aces and Sienna Skarda three kills, four digs and two aces for the Lady Broncos.
St. Francis d. Wheaton Academy 21-25, 25-7, 25-14
Kiki Shields had five kills, Kiley Morrison 10 digs and two aces, Kiera Morrison 10 assists and Anna Matthews six assists for Wheaton Academy.
Glenbard East d. Streamwood 25-19, 25-16
Madison Manning had seven kills and four digs, Hailey Overlin seven digs, Hanna Meyer 19 assists and four digs and Maddie Michelon five kills for the Rams (9-15, 3-2).
Nazareth d. Marian Catholic 23-25, 25-10, 25-18
Lauren Salata had 17 kills with a .312 hitting percentage and eight assists, Olivia Austin had 10 kills at a .750 percentage and Kitty Sandt six kills and 24 assists for the Roadrunners.
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Batavia 25-22, 27-25
Lyons Township d. Oak Park-River Forest 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
BOYS SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Wheaton Academy 0
The Warriors dropped their first game in conference play. St. Francis scored the game’s lone goal in the 14th minutes. Declan Finnegan had three saves in goal for Wheaton Academy.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 7, Riverside-Brookfield 1