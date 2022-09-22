Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kelly Watson, York, football, senior

Name: Kelly Watson
School: York, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Watson ran for 145 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, in the Dukes’ 24-17 win over Downers Grove North. He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What were the emotions like after that game and how big of a win was it?
Watson: It was a great win, especially on Homecoming. Everybody was excited about that. It was a nail-biter, closer than we wanted it to be. When we went to overtime, I had no doubt we would come out with a win.
Welge: What happened in overtime with the touchdown?
Watson: First off, shoutout to our kicker for making the field goal. He is the reason we got to overtime. If he didn’t make that field goal, we would have lost. The beginning of OT we started with the ball, we knew it was a must-score drive. If we didn’t get in, we weren’t going to get a win. We came out, did our job and executed in three plays. My O-line did what they needed to do and I ran behind him.
Welge: What’s your thoughts on the 4-0 start to the season?
Watson: It’s going pretty well so far. I have to give a lot of credit to our defense for doing their job. It’s been a fun four weeks. We’re practicing hard, trying to block out distractions as we move forward.
Welge: How would you describe yourself as a running back and as a player?
Watson: I feel like I’m somebody my team can trust, to make a play when needed, someone that can be looked upon as a leader on and off the field.
Welge: Are there any running backs you like to watch play?
Watson: Joshua Robinson [from Bolingbrook], he’s someone I’ve always been watching, he’s pretty solid over there. [Bolingbrook’s] Kaleb Miller also over there. Malik [Gray] from IC [Catholic Prep], he’s also a good friend of mine. They’re people I hang out with and work out with.
Welge: After such a great season last year by your team, how is the mindset different?
Watson: I think that brought a lot of confidence to the team. We feel like we have something going on here at York. We want to keep this going as long as possible. We worked hard in the offseason and it shows on the field. We want to keep building tradition, go back to the playoffs.