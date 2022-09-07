Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Penn State recruit Ava Falduto’s 30 kills power IC Catholic past St. Francis

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IC Catholic Prep d. St. Francis 25-11, 26-28, 25-14

Penn State recruit Ava Falduto had 30 kills and 20 digs, Lucy Russ 34 assists and 13 digs and Delilah Hyland five kills and three blocks for the Knights (7-0, 1-0), who went 5-0 over the weekend without dropping a set to win the Timothy Christian/Westmont Tournament.

Glenbard West d. York 25-18, 25-23

Avery Herbert had 11 kills, Marin Johnson five kills and eight digs and Haydon Green 21 assists and nine digs to lead the Hilltoppers (7-3, 1-0).

Lemont d. Oak Forest 25-12, 25-16

Grace Ulatowski had 13 kills and 13 digs and Jess Rimbo had 15 assists for Lemont (9-3, 2-0).

Montini d. Genoa-Kingston 25-19, 25-21

Jordan Heatherly had 12 kills, 15 assists, 14 digs and four blocks, Sophia Boumans 14 digs and Izzie Evenson eight kills and eight digs for Montini.

Wheaton North d. Batavia 25-22, 25-19

Audrey Brcka had 12 kills and two blocks, Olivia Zamis seven kills and four blocks and Paige Syswerda 14 assists and four aces for the Falcons (10-4, 1-0).

Timothy Christian d. Rosary 25-19, 25-18

Abby VanderWal had 13 kills and eight digs, Bella Potempa six kills and nine digs, Clare McQuuade nine digs and two aces and Sierra Rieger 19 assists and two aces for the Trojans (10-2).

Glenbard South d. Fenton 18-25, 25-20, 25-20

Brooklynn Moore had six kills and three blocks, Megan Daca six kills and two blocks, Sofia Alcala 12 digs and Mira Hines 18 assists for the Raiders (3-12, 2-0).

Wheaton Academy d. St. Edward 25-18, 25-12

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 3, Rosary 3

Caleb Mariotti scored a goal on a free kick and assisted Josiah Pitts’ tying goal in the 68th minute for the Warriors (3-2-2).

Timothy Christian 3, Ridgewood 3

Owen Wise, Josh McMillian and Caleb Bode scored goals for the Trojans in their season opener.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 8, IC Catholic Prep 0

Elizabeth Dieter, Anna Casto, Caroline Blaum and Brielle Ziman won singles matches and the Warriors also swept all four doubles matches.

St. Francis 6, Chicago Christian 0

With a format of one singles and five doubles, the Spartans dominated by all six matches in straight sets winning 68 games and losing only two.

BOYS GOLF

Benet 141, Marist 160

Brian Einfalt shot a 34 to earn medalist honors at Carriage Greens Country Club. Charlie Davenport carded a 35 and Jack Carrigan and Finn Reilly a 36.

Glenbard South 173, Elgin

Frankie Valli had a PR of 38 to pace the Raiders.