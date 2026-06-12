Byron Dental plans to open in August

Byron Dental has plans to officially open in August at 503 W. Blackhawk Drive in Byron. Renovations are currently underway on the space, a press release said. (Photo provided by Byron Dental)

Byron Dental has plans to officially open in August at 503 W. Blackhawk Drive in Byron.

Renovations currently are underway on the space, according to a news release.

“As construction progresses, we are excited to watch the office come to life and can’t wait to share updates along the way,” according to the release. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be providing renovation updates, sneak peeks inside the office, and an exciting announcement introducing the dentist who will be leading patient care at Byron Dental.”

The business will feature modern technology and treatment options, comprehensive dental service for all ages and acceptance of most major dental insurance plans and an in-house membership program designed to help patients without insurance receive quality care at an affordable price, according to the release.

“Byron Dental was created with a simple goal: to provide high-quality, patient-focused dental care close to home,” according to a news release. “Whether you’re due for a routine cleaning, need restorative treatment, or are looking for a new dental home for your family, we look forward to serving patients throughout Byron and the surrounding communities.”

For more information, call 815-854-5066, visit byrondent.com or Byron Dental on Facebook.