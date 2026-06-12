Hartauer Foundation helps Horizon House’s ‘Road to Independence’ campaign eclipse $110K

Horizon House of Illinois Valley 2026 Road to Independence Campaign Chairperson John McCormick along with Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich, as Bart Hartauer presents the Hartauer Foundation's $5,000 donation. (Photo Provided By Horizon House of Illinois Valley)

A pair of local organizations are coming together to help adults with disabilities in the Illinois Valley.

A $5,000 lead gift from the Hartauer Foundation has propelled Horizon House’s annual “Road to Independence” campaign past its $110,000 fundraising goal, according to a press release from Horizon House of Illinois Valley.

“This generous gift gave us the initial push to get this year’s campaign off to a very strong beginning,” 2026 Road to Independence Campaign Chairperson John McCormick said. “It inspired confidence in the volunteers and donors.”

The Hartauers share a deep, multi-decade history with the agency, according to the release.

Katie Hartauer serves on the Board of Directors, volunteers frequently and previously edited the Horizon Sun, the agency’s quarterly newsletter.

Bart Hartauer and his colleagues at Hartauer Insurance have also maintained a long-standing partnership with the organization.

“The Hartauers have had a big impact on the men and women with disabilities who receive support from Horizon House,” Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich said. “We appreciate all they have done for us.”

The annual “Road to Independence” campaign utilizes a dedicated team of community volunteers to secure donations for Horizon House, according to the release.

“These volunteers give their time, energy and personal resources to the campaign,” Rich said.

For more information about Horizon House or the campaign, call 813-223-4488 ext. 102, or visit www.hhperu.org.