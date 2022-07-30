The top coffee shops in DuPage County

Here are a list of the top places to get your coffee in DuPage County as picked by readers. Results were determined in last years Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice contest. Voting took place from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1, 2021. Results were announced Oct. 28, 2021.

See more results from Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice awards. What’s your favorite coffee spot?

Mud and Char - Voted Finest Coffee Shop, DuPage

Address: 2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, Illinois 60515

Hours: Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Phone: 331-777-9147

Social Media: Facebook - Mud and Char, Instagram - mudandchar

Brewed Awakenings - One of the Finest Coffee Shops, DuPage

Address: 19 W Quincy St. Westmont, IL 60559

Hours: Monday 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Tuesday 5:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-852-2233

Social Media: Facebook - Brewed Awakening LLC

Address: 128 W 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126

Hours: Monday - Friday 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-454-8060

Social Media: Facebook - Pilot Petes Coffee & Treats, Instagram - pilotpetescoffee

Address: 124 W Park Ave. Elmhurst, IL 60126 (Two other locations in Elmhurst)

Hours: Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: 630-302-3637

Social Media: Facebook - Brewpoint Coffee, Instagram - brewpointcoffee

Address: 5100 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515 (Multiple locations. Visit website’s store locator to see other locations.

Hours: 7 days a week Sunday - Saturday 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm

Phone: 630-297-4037

Social Media: Facebook - Peet’s Coffee, Twitter - @peetscoffee, Instagram - peetscoffee, YouTube - Peet’s Coffee

Address: 136 W Vallette Elmhurst, Illinois

Hours: 630-530-2864

Phone: Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Elijah’s Specialty Coffee, Yelp - Elijah’s Specialty Coffee and Tea

Address: 401 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Another location in La Grange)

Hours: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Every Day

Phone: 630-474-2300

Social Media: Facebook - Blackberry Market, Twitter - @bberrymarket, Instagram - bberrymarket, Yelp - Blackberry Market

Address: 121 West Wesley St. Wheaton, IL 60187

Hours: Store Hours March-December Monday-Wednesday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday closed. January-February Limited Hours: Call 1-630-800-HALF for details. (Visit website to see holiday hours)

Phone: 630-800-4253

Social Media: Facebook - My Half of the Sky, Instagram - myhalfoftheskycoffee

Address: 7340 S. Rt 83 Darien, IL 60561. Locations in Aurora, Homer Glen, Homewood, Village of La Grange, Oak Brook, Plainfield, Tinley Park

Hours: Open 7 days a week Sunday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Phone: 630-734-1300

Social Media: Facebook - Blueberry Hill Cafe, Twitter - @bluehillcafe