The top coffee shops in DuPage County

Here are a list of the top places to get your coffee in DuPage County as picked by readers. Results were determined in last years Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice contest. Voting took place from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1, 2021. Results were announced Oct. 28, 2021.
See more results from Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice awards. What’s your favorite coffee spot?
Mud and Char - Voted Finest Coffee Shop, DuPage
Address: 2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, Illinois 60515
Hours: Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Phone: 331-777-9147
Social Media: Facebook - Mud and Char, Instagram - mudandchar
Brewed Awakenings - One of the Finest Coffee Shops, DuPage
Address: 19 W Quincy St. Westmont, IL 60559
Hours: Monday 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Tuesday 5:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Phone: 630-852-2233
Social Media: Facebook - Brewed Awakening LLC
Pilot Pete’s Coffee & Treats
Address: 128 W 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126
Hours: Monday - Friday 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Phone: 630-454-8060
Social Media: Facebook - Pilot Petes Coffee & Treats, Instagram - pilotpetescoffee
Brewpoint Coffee - Workshop & Roastery
Address: 124 W Park Ave. Elmhurst, IL 60126 (Two other locations in Elmhurst)
Hours: Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: 630-302-3637
Social Media: Facebook - Brewpoint Coffee, Instagram - brewpointcoffee
Peet’s Coffee
Address: 5100 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515 (Multiple locations. Visit website’s store locator to see other locations.
Hours: 7 days a week Sunday - Saturday 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm
Phone: 630-297-4037
Social Media: Facebook - Peet’s Coffee, Twitter - @peetscoffee, Instagram - peetscoffee, YouTube - Peet’s Coffee
Elijah’s Specialty Coffee and Tea
Address: 136 W Vallette Elmhurst, Illinois
Hours: 630-530-2864
Phone: Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Elijah’s Specialty Coffee, Yelp - Elijah’s Specialty Coffee and Tea
Blackberry Market
Address: 401 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Another location in La Grange)
Hours: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Every Day
Phone: 630-474-2300
Social Media: Facebook - Blackberry Market, Twitter - @bberrymarket, Instagram - bberrymarket, Yelp - Blackberry Market
My Half Of The Sky
Address: 121 West Wesley St. Wheaton, IL 60187
Hours: Store Hours March-December Monday-Wednesday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday closed. January-February Limited Hours: Call 1-630-800-HALF for details. (Visit website to see holiday hours)
Phone: 630-800-4253
Social Media: Facebook - My Half of the Sky, Instagram - myhalfoftheskycoffee
Blueberry Hill Breakfast Cafe
Address: 7340 S. Rt 83 Darien, IL 60561. Locations in Aurora, Homer Glen, Homewood, Village of La Grange, Oak Brook, Plainfield, Tinley Park
Hours: Open 7 days a week Sunday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Phone: 630-734-1300
Social Media: Facebook - Blueberry Hill Cafe, Twitter - @bluehillcafe