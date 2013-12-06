Police reports: Lemont for Dec. 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Lemont Police Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

DUI

• Lloyd Hoster, 34, of 742 McCarthy Road, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding after a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 11100 block of Lemont Road.

• Jan Machaj, 49, of 1 Carley Court, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage after a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. Nov. 28 at Main Street and McGuire Parkway.

• Virginijus Ropas, 52, of 12304 Lakeview Drive, Orland Park, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding after a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m. Nov. 30 at Parker Road and Huntmaster Lane.

Domestic battery

Craig Mikalayunas, 48, of 1026 Crestview Lane, was charged with domestic battery after an incident at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Crestview Lane.

Unlawful use of weapon

Dario Sanchez, 23, of 59 Long Cove Drive, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault, possession of marijuana and resisting or obstructing a police officer after an incident at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 15500 block of 127th Street.

Marijuana possession

• Brian Burke, 35, of 2 Spruce Court, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and no proof of valid insurance after a traffic stop at 10:18 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 1300 block of State Street.

• Michael Cammiso, 26, of 4 Lindsay Court, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt after a traffic stop at 12:59 p.m. Nov. 17 at 129th and State streets.

• Elvis Cervantes, 20, of 289 E. Alpine Drive, Glendale Heights, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after a traffic stop at 5:01 a.m. Nov. 28 at Illinois and Main streets.

Drug paraphernalia possession

Michael Halderman, 19, of the 17600 block of Village Lane, Lockport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 30 at State and Logan streets.

Retail theft

• Aurora Rayosdelsol, 41, of the 200 block of Alyssum Court, Romeoville, was charged with retail theft after an incident at 11:42 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 13400 block of Archer Avenue.

Protection order violation

William Rawle, 56, of 1384 St. Vincent’s Drive, was charged with a violation of an order of protection after an incident at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of St. Vincent’s Drive.

License violations

• Keebyn Perez, 23, of 177 Balmoral Ave., Bolingbrook, was charged with driving while license suspended and disobeyed stop sign after a traffic stop at 9:22 a.m. Nov. 26 at Lockport Street and New Avenue.

• Quanishia Martin, 26, of 21798 N. McVicker Ave., Chicago, was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Main Street and Archer Avenue.

• Tacho Hernandez-Almaraz, 38, of 3338 W. 60th Place, Chicago, was charged with driving while license suspended and no rear registration plate light after a traffic stop at 7 a.m. Dec. 2 at New Avenue and Brown Drive.

• Martin Colin-Lira, 49, of 708 Union Ave., Romeoville, was charged with driving while license suspended and speeding after a traffic stop at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 16700 block of New Avenue.