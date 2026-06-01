Lombard’s Ashlynn Lindt receives Montini’s Colletti Memorial Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School senior Ashlynn Lindt of Lombard is the 2026 recipient of the Jean Diane Colletti Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is one of several that have been named and endowed by Montini Catholic alumni, parents and friends in order to provide financial assistance to graduates pursuing higher learning in college.

The scholarship honors the life and legacy of Montini parent and educator Jean Diane Colletti. She was deeply invested in the life of Montini’s school community and believed strongly in the value of hard work, academic excellence and the importance of students fully engaging in the opportunities of Bronco life beyond the classroom, according to a news release.

Lindt was an accomplished student throughout her four years at Montini Catholic. Among her many accolades are the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and recognition as an Illinois State Scholar and College Board Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. She was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society as well as Montini’s National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Lindt served as a peer minister and a member of the Core Team ( during her senior year) through Montini’s Campus Ministry program. She also spearheaded Montini’s Stuffed Animal Drive earlier this year to benefit the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Due to her work with Campus Ministry, she also earned the St. John Baptist de La Salle Award for fully embracing the Lasallian values at the heart of Montini’s school mission.

Lindt was a standout performer throughout her four years as a member of Montini’s cross country and track & field programs. She capped off her track career by earning all-state honors at the IHSA girls state track & field championships.

In cross country, she established herself as one of the most accomplished runners in school history, qualifying for the IHSA state finals all four years and finishing her career ranked fourth on Montini Catholic’s all-time cross country performance list.

Lindt is a graduate of St. Pius X Parish School in Lombard and a member of St. Pius X Parish plans to continue her academic and athletic journey this fall at the University of Dayton. She plans to major in elementary education while pursuing a pre-law track and will compete as a member of the Flyers’ cross country and track & field teams.