Woman, 22, who died in Huntley-area crash is ID’d

Two drivers were killed in a crash near Huntley Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed in a crash near Huntley last week.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Emmalee Toler, 22, of Marengo.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy was done Monday and found “blunt force injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision.” Toxicology is pending.

The crash happened the evening of Thursday, May 28 near Sandwald and Big Timber roads near Huntley.

Two drivers were killed in the crash, which happened in Kane County. One driver died at the scene, and Kane County officials identified him Friday as Nathan King, 28, of Hampshire.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said Toler was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where she later died. The hospital is in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said it would continue to work with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntley Fire Protection District.