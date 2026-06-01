Glen Ellyn Park District’s fishin’ derby to cast off June 20

Reel in some fun at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s upcoming Badges and Bobbers Fishin’ Derby.

The event offers children the chance to enjoy a morning at the waterfront while fishing alongside members of the Glen Ellyn Police Department and Volunteer Fire Company 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 20 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

The fee is $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

The derby is designed for young anglers aged 3 to 12. Participants will have one hour to catch as many fish as possible. Special prizes will be awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught across three specific age brackets: 3–5 years, 6–8 years and 9–12 years. Creativity is also encouraged, as an award will be given for the “Best Dressed Angler”.

The registration fee covers bait, snacks, and the activity. Participants must supply their own fishing poles. Registration is required in advance at gepark.org/register; no walk-up registration will be available. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but only the participating children are required to register for the event.