Seedling Explorers launches at Sterling Township Community Garden for the 2nd year

Illinois Extension kicked off its Seedling Explorers program at the Sterling Township Community Garden, welcoming seven youths and their parents for the first session.

Participants enjoyed a read-aloud of “How Groundhog’s Garden Grew” by Lynne Cherry, shared garden likes and dislikes, and planted their first bean seeds of the season.

Seedling Explorers is a free drop-in program that meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer, with the last session on Aug. 4. While activities are designed for pre‑K and early elementary youths, families and all ages are welcome to join.

Next week’s session will explore what plants need to grow, and will feature more garden exploration.