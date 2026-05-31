Downers Grove North distance standout Philip Cupial wins second 1,600 state title; 4x800 relay three-peats

Lemont's Daniel Jaquez competes in the high jump during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Downers Grove North senior Philip Cupial had a big chip on his shoulder this season.

A state champion in the Class 1,600-meter run during his sophomore season, Cupial failed to defend his state title last season.

Cupial, a Virginia recruit, struggled in the preliminaries last season, failing to reach the finals – a big disappointment for the former state champion.

“Last year was such a low moment in my career not making past the prelims,” Cupial said. “I worked really hard to see if I could come back even stronger.”

Armed with motivation, Cupial showed the large crowd at O’Brien Field why he’s so widely respected by distance runners throughout the state.

Cupial took a relaxed approach in the first three laps, but exploded to the lead with 350 meters remaining in the race. He accelerated past several runners to finish in first place, hitting the tape in a time of 4 minutes, 10.65 seconds for his second state 1,600 title in the last three seasons.

Cupial said he followed his race strategy to gain an advantage after noticing a trend in Friday’s prelims.

“Basically, I knew since a lot of the guys had PRs in the prelims that they would be ready to go, but it’s hard to PR twice in a row and felt like I had a big advantage,” Cupial said. “Since my legs were pretty fried from the 4x8, I wanted to chill out and stay near the front. I’ve been here so long and just sat, was patient and let it rip.

“I loosened up at the end. It felt great. I didn’t defend my title last year, so coming here winning it again was special.

Downers Grove North’s William Surratt was in contention for a state title, but he finished just shy of placing in the top two. He finished third with a time of 4:12.

“I didn’t feel great coming off the relay and just tried to trust my fitness, but I’m super happy with my result,” Surratt said. “Going one-three with Phil, I can’t be mad. I’m super happy with how the season went.”

Downers Grove North’s 4x800 relay – Tyler Lynch-Goff, Joshua Farrero, Surratt and Cupial – made an early splash with a first-place time of 7:38.98.

Farrero said the relay was motivated to win the state title for the third straight season.

“I knew all I had to do was stay with the pack and put them in a position to close it down,” Farrero said. “We did what we had to win it.”

Cupial sparked the victory with a blazing time of 1:50 on the final leg to propel Downers Grove North past several familiar teams. Downers Grove South placed third, St. Charles North finished in fourth, Hinsdale Central (fifth) and York (seventh) rounded out a strong field.

Lyons shot putter Joey Bockwell, who also plays football and dealt with a series of injuries, opened the day with a first-place medal in the shot put (19.27 meters).

“I wanted to beat myself, and it ended up shaking out that I won,” Bockwell said. “That’s awesome. I wanted to beat my PR, which I did on my first throw. It tends to be the case with me. Mental game. I’m more relaxed on my first throw and just transfer more power that way. I had no clue how this year was going to shake out. I had some injuries and now I’m here. I know I can do better.”

Morton senior Orlando Sandoval, a three-time state qualifier who will run at Lewis University next season, said he was happy with his third-place time in the 800 run (1:52.14).

“I felt really loose today,” Sandoval said. “I was aiming for a top two, but I got a PR. My nerves cooled down this year. I gave it my all in the last 300 and was able to pass a few guys. It was a great season for me.”

Morton teammate Alex Rodriguez added five points with a fifth-place showing in the 1,600 (4:12.72).

Glenbard South's Kyle-Quaid-Bowman pole vaults during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Glenbard South senior Kyle Quad-Bowman, who won the 2A pole vault state title last season, picked up the pole vault on a whim, electing to follow a friend and quit the marching band. Needless to say, the Penn State recruit made a wise decision by following up last season’s impressive showing with a third-place medal in the pole vault (4.90 meters).

“I very much remember my first time pole vaulting,” Quad-Bowman said. “My first practice I was so scared to do it when I was a freshman. My friend eased me into doing it. I was in a band for two years, played football and wrestled for two years and pole vaulted for four years. It’s been a crazy ride for me and a great way to end it.”

Glenbard West hurdler Benjamin Schoettle collected a fourth-place medal in the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.97.

Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum was a big factor on Saturday, finishing second in the 3,200 in a time of 9:26.11.

Wheaton Academy’s Griffin Schlenbecker had a busy day competing in three events on the hot day, highlighted by a seventh-place medal in the high jump (1.98 meters).

The 3A high jump led to some confusion, causing the meet to extend nearly an hour past the final event.

Lemont senior Daniel Jaquez, a two-time state qualifier, placed fourth in the event (2.01 meters).

“I just wanted to make noise today,” Jaquez said. “That was my main goal. I’ve been working hard for so long, starting track in eighth grade. I wanted to make sure the work I put in actually paid off. I’m glad, but this is a bittersweet ending to my high school track career – ending tied for the state championship after we all tied with the same height but it came down to earlier heights.”

Lemont junior Nathan Murray said he gained valuable insight in his first state appearance. He took third in the 400 (47.47).

“That race wasn’t my best,” Murray said. “I had a PR in sectionals, so I know I could do better. I never expected to make state last year, so I’m happy to make finals. I just started in my freshman year. I’m still growing and working and am hoping to do better next year.