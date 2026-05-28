2026 Suburban Life-area boys track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

Glenbard West’s Ben Schoettle keeps his head down over the hurdles in the fast heat of the 100-meter hurdles at the IHSA Class 3A boys Track & Field Sectional Championships at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Friday, May 22, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

The IHSA boys track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

Robert Johnson, sr. – 3,200 (26th, 9:21.08).

Stephen Cox, jr. – 3,200 (13th, 9:17.09)

Isaak Stein, jr. – 3,200 (24th, 9:20.47)

Terrence Burton, sr. – 110 hurdles (43rd, 15.11); 300 hurdles (28th, 39.70)

Philip Cupial, sr. – 1,600 (sixth, 4:16.54).

William Surratt, sr. – 1,600 (13th, 4:18.79).

Jake Davero, sr. – long jump (fourth, 7.09).

Mac LaForge, sr. – discus (16th, 50.18).

4x800 relay (eighth, 7:52.33)

4x400 relay (34th, 3:23.90).

Tayshaun Austin, jr. – 200 (28th, 22.09)

Patrick Durkin, sr. – pole vault (15th, 4.34)

4x800 relay (13th, 7:54.44)

4x200 relay (41st, 1:29.48)

4x200 relay (42nd, 1:29.55).

Matt King, sr. – 3,200 (28th, 9:22.60).

Benjamin Schoettle, jr. – 110 hurdles (fourth, 13.68); 300 hurdles (29th, 39.70).

Jordan Ademuyiwa, sr. – 100 (21st, 10.79).

Owen Ashmore, jr. – 400 (23rd, 49.92).

Bode Haber, sr. – pole vault (seventh, 4.50).

Ollie Wintermute, sr. – pole vault (14th, 4.34).

4x100 relay (third, 41.45).

4x200 relay (ninth, 1:28.04).

4x400 relay (ninth, 3:21.18).

Michael Gamboa, sr. – 3,200 (12th, 9:16.84).

Henry Miller, jr. – 3,200 (16th, 9:17.90).

Dominic Tresslar, sr. – 100 (17th, 10.74); 200 (eighth, 21.71).

Braden Tingler, sr. – 400 (19th, 49.56).

Hunter Kauffman, so. – 300 hurdles (20th, 39.31).

Kaden Webb, jr. – 300 hurdles (44th, 40.33).

Johnny Krueger, jr. – 1,600 (31st, 4:21.70).

4x800 relay (12th, 7:53.48).

4x400 relay (third, 3:19.60).

Nathan Murray, jr. – 400 (first, 47.29); 200 (14th, 21.84).

Daniel Jaquez, sr. – high jump (24th, 1.93).

Lyons

Mateo Cue, jr. – 110 hurdles (45th, 16.29).

Anthony Pearson, sr. – 300 hurdles (47th, 41.55).

Tyler Gantt, sr. – 1,600 (28th, 4:20.82).

Sterling White, so. – pole vault (39th, 3.44).

Joey Bockwell, jr. – shot put (fourth, 18.84); discus (17th, 50.10).

4x800 relay (29th, 8:08.64).

4x200 relay (47th, 1:33.13).

Miguel Flores, jr. – 3,200 (third, 9:06.67).

Alex Rodriguez, sr. – 3,200 (ninth, 9:13.26); 1,600 (17th, 4:19.01).

Noah Bey, sr. – 110 hurdles (28th, 14.80).

Orlando Sandoval, sr. – 800 (fourth, 1:53.96); 1,600 (ninth, 4:17.95).

Jacob Stubbs, fr. – discus (40th, 44.61).

Aden Applewhite, sr. – 100 (18th, 10.74).

Josh Clevenger, jr. – pole vault (24th, 4.19).

Mehki Turner, so. – high jump (17th, 1.93).

Zachary Turner, so. – shot put (27th, 16.21); discus (19th, 49.83).

4x100 relay (ninth, 41.82).

4x200 relay (22nd, 1:28.69).

Legend Alka, so. – 3,200 (30th, 9:24.28).

Miteku Branch, sr. – 3,200 (33rd, 9:24.73).

Evan Haworth, sr. – 800 (21st, 1:56.77).

Hayden Roscoe, sr. – 300 hurdles (34th, 39.91).

Otis Powell, sr. – high jump (third, 1.98).

Nicholas Hackett, sr. – discus (27th, 48.15).

4x100 relay (27th, 42.39).

4x200 relay (34th, 1:29.20).

Harrison Manternach, jr. – 3,200 (23rd, 9:20.05).

Justin Cello, sr. – 100 (24th, 10.81).

Dylan Golomb, jr. – 800 (sixth, 1:53.63).

Patrick Hill, so. – 1,600 (20th, 4:19.68).

Jacob McKillop, fr. – 1,600 (29th, 4:21.23).

Milo Oyasu, sr. – pole vault (18th, 4.19).

4x800 relay (seventh, 7:51.68).

4x100 relay (17th, 42.02).

4x200 relay (17th, 1:28.36).

4x400 relay (14th, 3:21.66).

Class 2A

Dillon Noble, jr. – 110 hurdles (36th, 17.57); 300 hurdles (34th, 44.59).

Cameron Garrett, sr. – 100 (22nd, 10.92); 200 (22nd, 22.47).

Adrien Dubois, jr. – 400 (28th, 51.88).

4x800 relay (37th, 8:49.18)

4x100 relay (36th, 44.33).

Thomas Jocum, jr. – 3,200 (seventh, 9:25.60); 1,600 (second, 4:18.32).

Vincent Gary, so. – 110 hurdles (14th, 15.22); 300 hurdles (33rd, 42.39).

Logan Bleich, jr. – 100 (42nd, 11.13); 200 (31st, 22.93).

Trent Galas, so. – 800 (34th, 2:02.40).

Giancarlo Pietrasanta, so. – 1,600 (eighth, 4:21.63).

Alan Pikul, so. – long jump (41st, 6.36).

Kyle Quaid-Bowman, sr. – pole vault (second, 5.03).

Alex Soto, jr. – pole vault (25th, 3.89).

Elijah Danguilan, sr. – high jump (23rd, 1.87).

Henry Riley, sr. – shot put (sixth, 16.59); discus (17th, 46.88).

4x800 relay (33rd, 8:19.12).

4x100 relay (26th, 43.39).

Nino Pesola, jr. – 1,600 (25th, 4:28.27).

4x800 relay (29th, 8:16.83).

Dylan Liner, sr. – 100 (44th, 11.16); 200 (30th, 22.63).

Diego Marquez, jr. – 300 hurdles (32nd, 42.35).

Wheaton Academy

Miguel Boney, jr. – 400 (29th, 51.89).

Luke Osterholm, sr. – 1,600 (38th, 4:30.78).

Griffin Schlenbecker, sr. – long jump (26th, 6.60 meters); high jump (first, 2.02); triple jump (10th, 13.51).

4x800 relay (21st, 8:12.66).

Class 1A

IC Catholic

Gabe Lisowiec, so. – discus (15th, 46.08).

Timothy Christian

Drew Bemister, fr. – 3,200 (40th, 10:48.07)

Chandler Brady, sr. – 100 (16th, 11.10); 300 hurdles (10th, 41.08).

Owen Hoving, so. – 100 (22nd, 11.15); 200 (24th, 22.88).

Luke Cudney, fr. – 800 (32nd, 2:04.64).

Alex Vivek, sr. – 200 (25th, 22.88).

Peyton Scholma, jr. – long jump (22nd, 6.50).

4x800 relay (36th, 8:47.04).

4x100 relay (13th, 43.72).

4x200 relay (15th, 1:31.61).