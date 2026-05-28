2026 Suburban Life-area boys track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

The IHSA boys track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Suburban Life area.
Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.
State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.
Class 3A
Benet
Robert Johnson, sr. – 3,200 (26th, 9:21.08).
Downers Grove North
Stephen Cox, jr. – 3,200 (13th, 9:17.09)
Isaak Stein, jr. – 3,200 (24th, 9:20.47)
Terrence Burton, sr. – 110 hurdles (43rd, 15.11); 300 hurdles (28th, 39.70)
Philip Cupial, sr. – 1,600 (sixth, 4:16.54).
William Surratt, sr. – 1,600 (13th, 4:18.79).
Jake Davero, sr. – long jump (fourth, 7.09).
Mac LaForge, sr. – discus (16th, 50.18).
4x800 relay (eighth, 7:52.33)
4x400 relay (34th, 3:23.90).
Downers Grove South
Tayshaun Austin, jr. – 200 (28th, 22.09)
Patrick Durkin, sr. – pole vault (15th, 4.34)
4x800 relay (13th, 7:54.44)
4x200 relay (41st, 1:29.48)
Glenbard East
4x200 relay (42nd, 1:29.55).
Glenbard West
Matt King, sr. – 3,200 (28th, 9:22.60).
Benjamin Schoettle, jr. – 110 hurdles (fourth, 13.68); 300 hurdles (29th, 39.70).
Jordan Ademuyiwa, sr. – 100 (21st, 10.79).
Owen Ashmore, jr. – 400 (23rd, 49.92).
Bode Haber, sr. – pole vault (seventh, 4.50).
Ollie Wintermute, sr. – pole vault (14th, 4.34).
4x100 relay (third, 41.45).
4x200 relay (ninth, 1:28.04).
4x400 relay (ninth, 3:21.18).
Hinsdale Central
Michael Gamboa, sr. – 3,200 (12th, 9:16.84).
Henry Miller, jr. – 3,200 (16th, 9:17.90).
Dominic Tresslar, sr. – 100 (17th, 10.74); 200 (eighth, 21.71).
Braden Tingler, sr. – 400 (19th, 49.56).
Hunter Kauffman, so. – 300 hurdles (20th, 39.31).
Kaden Webb, jr. – 300 hurdles (44th, 40.33).
Johnny Krueger, jr. – 1,600 (31st, 4:21.70).
4x800 relay (12th, 7:53.48).
4x400 relay (third, 3:19.60).
Lemont
Nathan Murray, jr. – 400 (first, 47.29); 200 (14th, 21.84).
Daniel Jaquez, sr. – high jump (24th, 1.93).
Lyons
Mateo Cue, jr. – 110 hurdles (45th, 16.29).
Anthony Pearson, sr. – 300 hurdles (47th, 41.55).
Tyler Gantt, sr. – 1,600 (28th, 4:20.82).
Sterling White, so. – pole vault (39th, 3.44).
Joey Bockwell, jr. – shot put (fourth, 18.84); discus (17th, 50.10).
4x800 relay (29th, 8:08.64).
4x200 relay (47th, 1:33.13).
Morton
Miguel Flores, jr. – 3,200 (third, 9:06.67).
Alex Rodriguez, sr. – 3,200 (ninth, 9:13.26); 1,600 (17th, 4:19.01).
Noah Bey, sr. – 110 hurdles (28th, 14.80).
Orlando Sandoval, sr. – 800 (fourth, 1:53.96); 1,600 (ninth, 4:17.95).
Nazareth
Jacob Stubbs, fr. – discus (40th, 44.61).
Wheaton Warrenville South
Aden Applewhite, sr. – 100 (18th, 10.74).
Josh Clevenger, jr. – pole vault (24th, 4.19).
Mehki Turner, so. – high jump (17th, 1.93).
Zachary Turner, so. – shot put (27th, 16.21); discus (19th, 49.83).
4x100 relay (ninth, 41.82).
4x200 relay (22nd, 1:28.69).
Willowbrook
Legend Alka, so. – 3,200 (30th, 9:24.28).
Miteku Branch, sr. – 3,200 (33rd, 9:24.73).
Evan Haworth, sr. – 800 (21st, 1:56.77).
Hayden Roscoe, sr. – 300 hurdles (34th, 39.91).
Otis Powell, sr. – high jump (third, 1.98).
Nicholas Hackett, sr. – discus (27th, 48.15).
4x100 relay (27th, 42.39).
4x200 relay (34th, 1:29.20).
York
Harrison Manternach, jr. – 3,200 (23rd, 9:20.05).
Justin Cello, sr. – 100 (24th, 10.81).
Dylan Golomb, jr. – 800 (sixth, 1:53.63).
Patrick Hill, so. – 1,600 (20th, 4:19.68).
Jacob McKillop, fr. – 1,600 (29th, 4:21.23).
Milo Oyasu, sr. – pole vault (18th, 4.19).
4x800 relay (seventh, 7:51.68).
4x100 relay (17th, 42.02).
4x200 relay (17th, 1:28.36).
4x400 relay (14th, 3:21.66).
Class 2A
Fenwick
Dillon Noble, jr. – 110 hurdles (36th, 17.57); 300 hurdles (34th, 44.59).
Cameron Garrett, sr. – 100 (22nd, 10.92); 200 (22nd, 22.47).
Adrien Dubois, jr. – 400 (28th, 51.88).
4x800 relay (37th, 8:49.18)
4x100 relay (36th, 44.33).
Glenbard South
Thomas Jocum, jr. – 3,200 (seventh, 9:25.60); 1,600 (second, 4:18.32).
Vincent Gary, so. – 110 hurdles (14th, 15.22); 300 hurdles (33rd, 42.39).
Logan Bleich, jr. – 100 (42nd, 11.13); 200 (31st, 22.93).
Trent Galas, so. – 800 (34th, 2:02.40).
Giancarlo Pietrasanta, so. – 1,600 (eighth, 4:21.63).
Alan Pikul, so. – long jump (41st, 6.36).
Kyle Quaid-Bowman, sr. – pole vault (second, 5.03).
Alex Soto, jr. – pole vault (25th, 3.89).
Elijah Danguilan, sr. – high jump (23rd, 1.87).
Henry Riley, sr. – shot put (sixth, 16.59); discus (17th, 46.88).
4x800 relay (33rd, 8:19.12).
4x100 relay (26th, 43.39).
Montini
Nino Pesola, jr. – 1,600 (25th, 4:28.27).
4x800 relay (29th, 8:16.83).
St. Francis
Dylan Liner, sr. – 100 (44th, 11.16); 200 (30th, 22.63).
Diego Marquez, jr. – 300 hurdles (32nd, 42.35).
Miguel Boney, jr. – 400 (29th, 51.89).
Luke Osterholm, sr. – 1,600 (38th, 4:30.78).
Griffin Schlenbecker, sr. – long jump (26th, 6.60 meters); high jump (first, 2.02); triple jump (10th, 13.51).
4x800 relay (21st, 8:12.66).
Class 1A
IC Catholic
Gabe Lisowiec, so. – discus (15th, 46.08).
Timothy Christian
Drew Bemister, fr. – 3,200 (40th, 10:48.07)
Chandler Brady, sr. – 100 (16th, 11.10); 300 hurdles (10th, 41.08).
Owen Hoving, so. – 100 (22nd, 11.15); 200 (24th, 22.88).
Luke Cudney, fr. – 800 (32nd, 2:04.64).
Alex Vivek, sr. – 200 (25th, 22.88).
Peyton Scholma, jr. – long jump (22nd, 6.50).
4x800 relay (36th, 8:47.04).
4x100 relay (13th, 43.72).
4x200 relay (15th, 1:31.61).