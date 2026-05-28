Illinois Extension to hold Illinois Valley fossils program June 24 in Lacon

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a free Fossils of the Illinois Valley program Wednesday, June 24, at the Lacon Public Library ((Photo from I&M Canal National Heritage Area))

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a free Fossils of the Illinois Valley program for community members from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Lacon Public Library, 205 Sixth St.

Attendees can learn about fossils found throughout the region and the Mazon Creek fossil beds. Participants also will be able to about how fossils form, why Illinois Valley is a significant paleontological site, what fossils reveal about ancient ecosystems, the area’s geological history and notable regional fossils.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FossilLacon.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.