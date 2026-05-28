Silvy: Bears stadium saga has become a circus – and nobody deserves trust

File photo Chicago Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren on the sidelines before the Bears and Tennessee Titans game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

You’re exhausted and just want a solution. I don’t blame you.

Instead of breaking ground, the Bears stadium situation is a broken record and has us all stuck in Groundhog Day.

I’ve always said that as long as the Bears end up building a beautiful new stadium, nobody will care how long it took or about all the false starts along the way. The problem is: do you trust anyone involved in this process to get it right? At this moment, with the comical amount of noise surrounding it, I don’t trust anyone.

Here’s what I know.

The Bears want to be in Arlington Heights. Illinois politicians want the Bears to stay in Illinois, but they continue to move at a snail’s pace. Indiana politicians moved quickly with an enticing deal to recruit the Bears to Hammond. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is simply trying to run interference. If this were a football game, Johnson would be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Did you know that while the Illinois legislature complained that it had bigger fish to fry and put the mega projects bill possibility on the back burner, lawmakers still found time to hold a softball game between the House and Senate on May 19? The Senate won 10-5, yet there are no winners in this circus of a stadium quest.

Maybe this is another example of it being darkest before the dawn. Could an agreement downstate happen at the 11th hour? Will this deadline finally spur action?

This isn’t fans being impatient. It’s another example of our state’s politicians laying an egg and decades of fruitless efforts from the Bears to build the home field of their dreams. It’s a match made in failure.

We can pick apart who is most at fault at different points in the process, but there’s plenty of blame to go around. It has been almost five years since the Bears agreed to purchase Arlington Park. It has been more than three years since demolition was completed, yet Arlington Heights has remained untouched. An entire stadium could have been built in that time frame. Shame on EVERYONE that we still don’t know where they’re putting shovels in the ground or when.

Kevin Warren clearly erred when he tried to make a deal with the city of Chicago before the 2024 Draft, giving Brandon Johnson false hope that he hasn’t let go of. Warren and his stadium committee spent countless hours in a fruitless effort, wasting time and money when a deal in Arlington Heights could have been reached much earlier.

While optimism is flowing with the Bears’ on-field product, they still remind us that stumbles are inevitable when it comes to the business of football. Even when the Bears fired Matt Eberflus a year and a half ago, they paraded him in front of the media for a normal press conference, only to fire him a few hours later.

Once the Bears finally figured out that building on the lakefront was impossible, they circled back to the northwest suburbs. That’s when the state started playing its game of chicken with Bears brass, so the organization called the bluff by striking a deal with Indiana. Now, if Illinois doesn’t approve the mega projects bill or fails to issue the dollars for infrastructure improvements in Arlington Heights, will the Bears actually leave the state – or are they bluffing themselves?

No matter what happens in the next few days, there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but it’s not for us. That gold belongs to the Bears because no matter where they build, the bill for PSLs will be due before you know it. That will be a story in itself.

Despite the Bears being the Bears, they found a way to land Ben Johnson, and the NFL world already recognizes him as one of the best. Warren and George McCaskey helped make that happen. Thrilling last-second wins followed, fueling a magical 2025 season. Can they complete this Hail Mary and keep the winning going?

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.that