Streator Lions Club finalizes rummage sale and parade plans

The Streator Lions Club recently held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 20, at the Oakley Club.

The meeting’s invocation was provided by Lions Club member Bud Gautschy. The business meeting was also conducted by Streator Lions Club president Steve Trzepacz.

Lions Club members Alanna Rodrick, Merianne Morris and Gwen Vincent were thanked for planting flowers at the Lions building. The club finalized plans for the July 5 parade and rummage sale set for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, 27.

Streator Lions Club secretary Pam Podkanowicz announced the memorial for recently deceased members will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Lions building.

Lions Club members are currently selling tickets for its Bovine Bingo set for Saturday, Aug. 29. A family picnic and membership drive will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at the Lions building.

The door prize winners are Streator Lions Club members Harv Middleton and Carolyn Erler.