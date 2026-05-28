L-P Senior Garrett Keith Wins Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship

La Salle–Peru Township High School senior Garrett Keith was named the 2026 recipient of the Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship.

The $500 scholarship honors the legacy of late Ottawa police officer Brian Sember, who passed away in 2022.

The scholarship fund was established by Sember’s family and is supported by the Ottawa Police Benevolent and Protective Association. The Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship awards $250 from memorial funds from public donations and Sember’s family. The amount also is matched by the association. The scholarship is intended to support students pursuing law enforcement careers. The recipients are selected for demonstrating the mindset “Everyone is human,” integrity and honesty.

Keith’s application essay acknowledges the risks officers face while remaining firm in his belief law enforcement offers a meaningful service opportunity.

“What most people don’t realize is the ability to change the community and world into a better place by being a police officer,” Keith wrote in his essay.

He plans on attending Illinois Valley Community College and transferring to Illinois State University to study criminal justice.

For more information, email pbpa18@gmail.com.