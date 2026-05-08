Nicholas Baca’s 5 hits, 6 RBIs key Riverside-Brookfield baseball win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 14, Streamwood 1

Nicholas Baca was 5 for 5 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored and Damian Noa struck out 12 and allowed one run on two hits over six innings for the visiting Bulldogs (16-7, 10-4 Upstate Eight Conference). Eli Costello was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI.

Downers Grove North 12, Glenbard West 3

Antonio Russotiesi’s two-run double highlighted the Trojans’ five-run first and they went on to the West Suburban Silver three-game sweep in Downers Grove.

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Jack Romsey was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Sam Marshall 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Downers Grove North (18-9, 10-5).

Anthony Martini drove in two runs and Max Bakken scored two for Glenbard West (12-15, 5-10).

Westmont 8, Crossroads Academy 7

The Sentinels won on a walk-off hit by Nikolai Baldwin. Baldwin was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and and Jaxson Chinea scored three runs for Westmont (20-9).

Montini 13, Leo 5

John Louise hit a three-run homer in a six-run Montini sixth and also doubled, Nate Ramirez scored two runs and drove in three and Nick Mandra was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Broncos (17-10) in Lombard.

Downers Grove South 11, Leyden 1

Aidan Kanazawa had two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, Luke Potter was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jack Bucklar was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the visiting Mustangs (13-11, 7-5 West Suburban Gold).

Lemont 10, Eisenhower 0 (6 innings)

Brett Tucker was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Sean Crane struck out six and allowed one hit in six shutout innings for Lemont (20-3, 13-0).

Glenbard East 23, Elgin 13

Collin LaCount was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Jackson Turko was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Hampton 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams (15-9-1, 13-2 Upstate Eight Conference) in a 23-hit attack at Elgin.

De La Salle 7, IC Catholic Prep 0

Carmine Murphy and Evan Madrigal had the two hits for the visiting Knights (11-13-1).

St. Ignatius 10, St. Francis 3

The visiting Wolfpack scored six runs in the fifth and went on to win.

Chase Grigonis was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and James McGrath 2 for 4 with a run scored for St. Francis (15-11).

St. Charles North 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 4 (9 innings)

The visiting North Stars scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and won it with two in the ninth.

Jacob Conover was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Caleb Mease was 2 for 5 with a run scored for the Tigers (11-11-1, 4-8 DuKane Conference).

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 6

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the fifth to break a 6-6 tie and went on to the DuKane Conference win.

Jacob Bergeron hit a two-run homer and Kyle Eddy was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton North (11-15, 5-7).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Glenbard South 2

Winning pitcher Amelia Pytel, who struck out six in relief, had two hits at the plate, as did Mia Melendez and Trinity Stevenson for R-B (20-2, 11-1 Upstate Eight). Delaney Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Glenbard South.

IC Catholic Prep 14, Rosary 2 (5 innings)

Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Arianna Vega had two doubles, a run scored and RBI and Leilany Gomez two hits with a double and two RBIs for the Knights (22-4) in Elmhurst.

St. Francis 21, Trinity 3 (5 innings)

Alyssa Freeman was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, five RBIs and two runs scored, Lauren Kennedy was 3 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Lilly Konen was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Spartans (18-6).

Lemont 12, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings)

McKenna Crane struck out 10, Bella LoCascio and Ashley Fox were each 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Ava Zdenovec 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Emma Tkach 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Lemont (20-7, 16-0).

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 4

Visiting Batavia scored six runs in the first inning and went on to the DuKane Conference win.

Madilyn Schumacher was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Frankie Tajak had a double and two RBIs for Wheaton North (6-21, 0-12).

Girls Soccer

West Chicago 3, Wheaton Academy 1

Gianna Hughes scored a goal and Norah Pennings had three saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-4-4).