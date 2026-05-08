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Nicholas Baca’s 5 hits, 6 RBIs key Riverside-Brookfield baseball win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Riverside-Brookfield logo

Riverside-Brookfield logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 14, Streamwood 1

Nicholas Baca was 5 for 5 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored and Damian Noa struck out 12 and allowed one run on two hits over six innings for the visiting Bulldogs (16-7, 10-4 Upstate Eight Conference). Eli Costello was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI.

Downers Grove North 12, Glenbard West 3

Antonio Russotiesi’s two-run double highlighted the Trojans’ five-run first and they went on to the West Suburban Silver three-game sweep in Downers Grove.

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Jack Romsey was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Sam Marshall 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Downers Grove North (18-9, 10-5).

Anthony Martini drove in two runs and Max Bakken scored two for Glenbard West (12-15, 5-10).

Westmont 8, Crossroads Academy 7

The Sentinels won on a walk-off hit by Nikolai Baldwin. Baldwin was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and and Jaxson Chinea scored three runs for Westmont (20-9).

Montini 13, Leo 5

John Louise hit a three-run homer in a six-run Montini sixth and also doubled, Nate Ramirez scored two runs and drove in three and Nick Mandra was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Broncos (17-10) in Lombard.

Downers Grove South 11, Leyden 1

Aidan Kanazawa had two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, Luke Potter was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jack Bucklar was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the visiting Mustangs (13-11, 7-5 West Suburban Gold).

Lemont 10, Eisenhower 0 (6 innings)

Brett Tucker was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Sean Crane struck out six and allowed one hit in six shutout innings for Lemont (20-3, 13-0).

Glenbard East 23, Elgin 13

Collin LaCount was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Jackson Turko was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Hampton 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams (15-9-1, 13-2 Upstate Eight Conference) in a 23-hit attack at Elgin.

De La Salle 7, IC Catholic Prep 0

Carmine Murphy and Evan Madrigal had the two hits for the visiting Knights (11-13-1).

St. Ignatius 10, St. Francis 3

The visiting Wolfpack scored six runs in the fifth and went on to win.

Chase Grigonis was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and James McGrath 2 for 4 with a run scored for St. Francis (15-11).

St. Charles North 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 4 (9 innings)

The visiting North Stars scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and won it with two in the ninth.

Jacob Conover was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Caleb Mease was 2 for 5 with a run scored for the Tigers (11-11-1, 4-8 DuKane Conference).

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 6

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the fifth to break a 6-6 tie and went on to the DuKane Conference win.

Jacob Bergeron hit a two-run homer and Kyle Eddy was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton North (11-15, 5-7).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Glenbard South 2

Winning pitcher Amelia Pytel, who struck out six in relief, had two hits at the plate, as did Mia Melendez and Trinity Stevenson for R-B (20-2, 11-1 Upstate Eight). Delaney Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Glenbard South.

IC Catholic Prep 14, Rosary 2 (5 innings)

Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Arianna Vega had two doubles, a run scored and RBI and Leilany Gomez two hits with a double and two RBIs for the Knights (22-4) in Elmhurst.

St. Francis 21, Trinity 3 (5 innings)

Alyssa Freeman was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, five RBIs and two runs scored, Lauren Kennedy was 3 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Lilly Konen was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Spartans (18-6).

Lemont 12, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings)

McKenna Crane struck out 10, Bella LoCascio and Ashley Fox were each 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Ava Zdenovec 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Emma Tkach 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Lemont (20-7, 16-0).

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 4

Visiting Batavia scored six runs in the first inning and went on to the DuKane Conference win.

Madilyn Schumacher was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Frankie Tajak had a double and two RBIs for Wheaton North (6-21, 0-12).

Girls Soccer

West Chicago 3, Wheaton Academy 1

Gianna Hughes scored a goal and Norah Pennings had three saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-4-4).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.