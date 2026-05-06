Montini’s Blake Heyer, Lyons’ Jack Slightom throw no-hitters: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Montini 2, St. Ignatius 0

Blake Heyer struck out 14 over 6⅔ innings and Drake Palmer got the final out of the combined no-hitter for the visiting Broncos (16-10). Quin Paprockas’ two-run single in the fourth accounted for the only runs.

Lyons 13, Proviso West 0 (5 innings)

Jack Slightom struck out 13 in five no-hit innings and the Lions scored seven runs in the second inning of the West Suburban Silver win.

Brady Koren was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Tommy Georgelos 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Aidan Webster was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (18-5, 9-2).

Benet 6, Nazareth 3

Nicky Kohlmeyer struck out four and allowed two hits and two walks in five innings of shutout relief and Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the host Redwings, who scored the tying and go-ahead run in the fourth and went on to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win. Ben Clevenger was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored with the go-ahead single for Benet (14-9, 6-5 ESCC).

Kam Alikhan was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Landon Thome scored two runs for Nazareth (18-7, 6-5).

Willowbrook 12, Proviso East 2 (5 innings)

Jake Bonino had a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI, Ryan Dasbach was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jory Crocker 2 for 3 with a run scored as the Warriors (21-4) won their 20th straight game.

Downers Grove North 14, Glenbard West 3 (5 innings)

The visiting Trojans scored five runs in the first, five in the second and went on to the West Suburban Silver win in five.

Sam Marshall was 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored and Drew Cosenza 3 for 4 with three runs scored while Rhys Dominow had a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove North (17-9, 9-5).

Sam Barrientes had a hit and run scored for Glenbard West (12-14, 5-9).

Downers Grove South 3, Leyden 2

Nate Thurston scattered eight hits and struck out four in a complete-game effort and Aidan Kanazawa hit a solo homer for the Mustangs (11-11) in Downers Grove.

Lemont 18, Oak Lawn 2 (5 innings)

Mike Kalkowski hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Cannon Madej added a three-run homer for Lemont (19-3). Matt Ciesla also had two hits and three RBIs.

Marmion 6, St. Francis 3

James McGrath’s solo homer got the visiting Spartans out to an early lead, but Marmion scored two in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth for the win.

Matthew Griffin had two hits and a run scored and Chase Grigonis two hits for St. Francis (15-10).

Hinsdale South 5, Addison Trail 4 (9 innings)

Ben Miller singled in Alex Dunwoody with two outs in the ninth for the Hornets’ walk-off win. Miller had two hits and three RBIs and Dunwoody scored twice for Hinsdale South (9-14).

Glenbard East 12, Riverside-Brookfield 10

The host Rams scored six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to rally from a 10-1 deficit. Josh Ziemer’s two-run single drove in the go-ahead runs. Lucas Calderin was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Justin Kay had a two-run homer for Glenbard East (13-9-1).

Jack MacLennan was 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored and Nicholas Baca 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for R-B (15-7).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 15, Elmwood Park 0 (5 innings)

Mia Melendez was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored and also struck out eight and allowed one hit in the shutout for the visiting Bulldogs (18-2). Trinity Stevenson also went deep with a solo homer and Abigail Krueger was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for R-B.

IC Catholic Prep 9, De La Salle 2

Kelly Cahill hit a grand slam in a six-run fourth inning and Leilani Mendez struck out eight in a complete-game four-hitter for the Knights (21-4) in Elmhurst. Sophia Deoudes was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Lexi Russ had two runs scored and two RBIs.

Montini 1, St. Laurence 0

Cameron Fox tossed a six-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and Aubry Raffen drove in Bridget Ryan in the fourth inning for Montini (17-8) with the game’s only run in Lombard.

St. Francis 2, DePaul Prep 1

Adi Pizzuto singled in Hannah Grivetti with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the Spartans went on to the win. Pizzuto and Lauren Kennedy each had two hits and three pitchers combined to scatter eight hits for St. Francis (16-6).

Glenbard West 6, Oak Park-River Forest 5

Shelby Bobroff was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Sofia Carbonari 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Hilltoppers (5-15).

St. Charles East 8, Wheaton North 2

Makayla Hammer had a double and a run scored for the visiting Falcons (6-19, 0-10 DuKane).

Boys Volleyball

Addison Trail d. Willowbrook 26-24, 26-24

Matt Ciesinski had nine kills, three digs and three aces, Evan Kase four kills and five digs and Andrew Schrader 12 assists and five digs for Willowbrook.

Boys Tennis

Timothy Christian 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Charlie Sias and Keesen Kihnke were 6-0, 6-0 winners for Wheaton Academy at No. 2 doubles. No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles went to 10-point super tie breaks.